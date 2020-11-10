Best Probiotics: Top Probiotic Supplements for Gut Benefits

The gastrointestinal tract requires a certain balance of bacteria to make sure that it functions in the way that it is meant to. As nutrition and health have become more of a focal point for consumers, probiotic supplements have become significantly more popular.

These supplements help users promote better digestion and a healthier flora within the gut, delivering healthy bacteria to break down all of the nutrients that users consume. Some people choose to take these formulas to improve immunity or increase energy levels, flushing out the toxins that accumulate in this part of the body.

Choosing the optimal probiotic supplement takes a little bit of research, but this guide has curated a list of 10 probiotic supplements to consider. According to the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP), there are a few factors to consider when determining an individual's best probiotic supplement. Let's take a look at the top products that this year has to offer.

Top Probiotic Formulas of 2020

The most difficult part of choosing a probiotic supplement is because every formula seems to make the same promises. However, they are all much different from one another. The 10 formulas that will be discussed within this guide include:

● Prime Health Daily Probiotic Balance

● Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic

● Organifi Balance

● PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic

● 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

● BioTrust Gut Reg

● Nucific Bio X4

● Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

● Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50

● Phytage Labs Replenish 911

Let’s start with Prime Health Daily Probiotic BALANCE.

Prime Health Daily Probiotic BALANCE

Prime Health Daily Probiotic BALANCE highlights the 5.75 Billion CFUs available in every serving as its main benefit. Though it focuses on improving the gut, the supplement also takes on healthier digestion and improved immunity. One of the biggest reasons this formula is at the top of the list is how it improves weight loss.

There are many different strains of bacteria found within this formula, and each one takes on a different benefit. Lactobacillus rhamnosus, for instance, helps users to promote weight loss as the gut establishes the right balance of bacteria. Lactobacillus casei, on the other hand, improves the user's mood and supports their mental health. Both Lactobacillus Plantarum and Bifidobacterium breve deal with different digestive system parts, while Bifidobacterium longum focuses on the support that the immune system needs. Lactobacillus acidophilus rounds out the formula with overall diversity for the bacteria within the GI tract, and it is combined with the use of D111.

The website offers multiple packages to get the best deal on each bottle. There's even an opportunity to buy one bottle and get three free, bring the price down to $49.00 each.

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic

Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic comes from a company that is based out of California, founded by Dr. Gundry himself. The Gundry MD Brand has become synonymous with high-quality formulas, and their probiotic supplement is no different. Every product includes ingredients that are backed by scientific evidence, and this particular remedy has 24 different strains of probiotic bacteria. In one serving, users will get 30 billion CFUs, allowing users to promote better bowel regularity and potentially weight loss.

The formula is meant to be taken daily, helping users eliminate digestive difficulties like bloating, gas/flatulence, and another typical benefit found within probiotic supplements. Essentially, this is a more classic probiotic formula, rather than specifically targeting weight loss.

For consumers that are looking for a more cost-efficient product, this is not it. To purchase a 30 serving container, the total cost is $66.00. However, this is one of the most trusted brands on the internet with a doctor formulated ingredient list that makes it one of the robust probiotic supplements on the market today. You simply can not go wrong with the Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic supplement, assuming you can afford it of course.

Organifi Balance

Organifi Balance is a certified organic supplement, delivering a combination of probiotics and prebiotics in the same product. While probiotic bacteria are the microorganisms that help with digestion and improve the gut, prebiotic bacteria are used as nourishment for probiotics and other healthy bacteria strains. Essentially, it helps the bacteria to continue thriving as it waits for more nourishments to break down.

Users get slightly fewer colony forming units (20 billion CFUs), but the formula is made to improve digestion and boost immunity. There are only five different strains of bacteria in this product, but they're not alone. Instead of making a product that is solely made of probiotic bacteria strains, this formula also includes organic inulin, organic rice hull, and organic prebiotic powder as its sustenance.

The probiotic bacteria strains include Lactobacillus paracasei, Bacillus coagulans, and Saccharomyces boulardii. Lactobacillus paracasei is known for the improvements in nutrient absorption and the strengthening of the intestinal barrier. Bacillus coagulans are frequently found in formulas that help users eliminate or soothe irritable bowel syndrome, so it can also relieve diarrhea. Saccharomyces boulardii is a preventative measure against diarrhea, especially for children. However, users should be aware that this product is not meant for children.

With this supplement, users already have the servings portioned out for them in single-use packages. Users can get 30 servings in a single box for $65, making it the second-most expensive product on this list (falling just behind Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic). To not sleep on this superb probiotic gut health aid as it is an organic blend with prebiotics and probiotics meant to support digestion and improve immunity one pill at a time.

PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic

PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic changes up this list by uniquely delivering the probiotic bacteria. Rather than putting into a new capsule or powder, the bacteria is covered in MCT oil, preserving the product within a fat molecule so that it can get through stomach acid unscathed.

Only one strain of probiotic bacteria is found in this formula (Lactobacillus rhamnosus), but the RcME technology ensures that it safely reaches the gut. The only other ingredient that consumers will find in the PuraTHRIVE Probiotic is lactoferrin, which is commonly found in milk and helps to promote bioavailability within the body by binding to iron.

The creators behind this product-focused primarily on good health, but they added that the formula could help with weight loss, mental health, and child development. Instead of a capsule, users will have to measure out 1 mL of liquid as the daily supplement.

For enough liquid for 30 servings, users will have to pay $49.00 for one vial.

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum is just one of the many products from this company, though it is considered to be one of the top probiotic formulas in the world. Delivering 51 billion CFUs, it is incredibly potent, and it uses a delayed-release system that keeps the bacteria safe until it reaches the gut.

Users will find 11 different bacteria strains in this formula, helping users promote better immunity and improve their digestive process. Some of the bacteria strains that have already made an appearance in the formulas before it includes Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and bacillus coagulans.

Bifidobacterium lactis primarily supports the immune system, though it has been known to fight tumor growth. Bifidobacterium bifidum promotes better digestion, much in the same way that Lactobacillus casei helps the body to accept carbohydrates with greater ease. Lactobacillus gasseri comes from breast milk, preventing harmful bacteria from thriving. While Lactobacillus salivarius keeps intestinal diseases at bay, Lactobacillus bulgaricus is often found in yogurt to provide overall support to digestion.

With this concentrated blend of bacteria, the total cost of a 30 serving container is $50.00.

BioTrust Gut Reg

Directly from BioTrust Nutrition, this formula already comes with the backing of a brand that is well known for its high-quality health and wellness formulas. This BioTrust Gut Reg probiotic supplement specifically comes from Dr. Matthew Roberson, focusing on balancing out the microorganisms that thrive in the guts. The company states that they stay away from the “dead probiotics” there currently flood most formulas on the market.

Each one of the bacterial strains in this concoction is backed by scientific research for its benefits. Each one has already been found in at least one of the supplements on this list. The strains include Bifidobacterium breve, Bifidobacterium lactis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. The only new strain to the top 10 rankings is Bacillus subtilis, which acts as overall support for the user’s health.

To ensure that this formula meets the user's needs, it has been tested by a third party to validate its purity and effectiveness. The creator states that this blend of ingredients supports healthy gut lining, promotes better gut health, and relieves the discomfort that can occur in the gastrointestinal tract. All of these benefits are further supported by the scientific evidence of each of the bacterial strains.

Interestingly, the supplement is not exclusively considered a probiotic, even though many probiotic bacteria strains. It also offers ingredients like zinc, ginger extract, and L-glutamine, which are all meant to support the immune system and the digestive process. Most people use this formula to relieve bloating, heartburn, upset stomach, and other typical digestive difficulties. Considering the balance of other ingredients in the formula, it is safe to take with other supplements.

To get 30 servings, the total cost is $50.00.

Nucific Bio X4

Nucific Bio X4 Is found in a capsule, offering just 12 billion CFUs with 5 probiotic strains. The five strains are found within a proprietary blend, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, and Bifidobacterium animalis. The last strain on the list is the only one that hasn't been listed already in one of these other supplements, and it is already found in the human body.

Like the supplement above it, this formula is not exclusively a probiotic supplement since it does not only contain probiotic bacteria. It also offers a sizable serving of two proprietary blends and green tea extract, purging the body's toxins for better digestion. This product's main purpose is to support weight loss and weight management, as it improves metabolism and reduces the user’s cravings.

For 90 servings, users will only have to pay $50.00, making it the best value for the number of servings that users can get on this list.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 focuses most of its energy on reducing cravings, improving weight loss, in soothing the digestive process. It comes from a company that was originally launched by Randy Jackson, and he states that the remedy was his solution for weight loss.

The formula is a combination of probiotics, prebiotics, and a health blend to support the gastrointestinal tract. Overall, this formula is packed with 16 different ingredients to improve the user’s overall health. These 16 ingredients are divided between three proprietary blends – the Prebiotic blend, the GI Health blend, and the Probiotic Blend. The prebiotics act as nourishment for the probiotics, which include Lactobacillus gasseri, Bacillus coagulans, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, and Lactobacillus Plantarum. As added support for the gastrointestinal tract, users will find fermented L-glutamine, magnesium, licorice root extract, black pepper extract, berberine hydrochloride, and zinc.

Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 is one of the pricier options on this list at $70.00 for just 30 servings. Consumers that buy from the official website should be aware that the wait time is about 20 business days before it will arrive, so plan accordingly!

Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50

Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50 focuses on a concept called “director probiotics,” as the creator states that the strains they include are more important than what other products provide. The goal of their formula is to take an aggressive approach to eliminate toxic bacteria daily, promoting better gut health and weight management. The creators also claim that regular use can improve focus and concentration.

Users will get 50 billion CFUs in every serving, as well as a combination of 10 probiotic strains. The ten strains include Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus Brevis, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and Bifidobacterium longum.

As users take this formula, they can expect to find relief from bloating, indigestion, and other problems that can arise with toxins in the intestines. Only requiring one capsule a day, the total cost for one month of use is $50, and it can be found on the official website.

PhytAge Labs Replenish 911

PhytAge Labs Replenish 911 comes from a brand that is rather well known in the supplement industry, offering products that can treat everything from nerve pain to tinnitus. The formula is meant to restore the digestive system's health and reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues. However, it has one of the lowest CFUs on the list (5.75 billion) and uses just seven strains of bacteria that are already seen in many of the products above.

Users will have to pay $70.00 to get a one month supply of Replenish 911, even though the benefits that it offers are similar to what a less expensive formula can provide. Perhaps the high price is due to the Association with the brand name, which speaks for the purity and effectiveness as it is.

How the Probiotics Were Ranked

The similarity does not make the challenging task of ranking these probiotics any easier or claims between each one. Every probiotic formula claims to support good health, though they can differentiate by the additional benefits they provide. Keeping in mind that adding other ingredients can change what it is considered to be, each of the products above is still a top formula for a reason.

Read on below to find out what factors were considered in the creation of these rankings.

CFUs. CFUs, or colony-forming units, play a significant role in how much bacteria goes into each product. Some probiotic supplements may contain just one billion CFUs, while others can contain hundreds of millions. While there are many other factors to consider, probiotic formulas with a higher number were more likely to have a place on this list.

Strain quality. Some strains of probiotic bacteria have a higher priority than others. Using cheap strains of bacteria can reduce the effectiveness of the formula.

Strain diversity. To ensure that consumers get a broad approach to their wellness, the higher products on this list have a greater selection of strains.

Transparency and the existing reputation of the brand. Though the popularity of a brand did not necessarily cause the supplement to rank higher, the history of transparency does. This type of supplement is a trendy product right now, and there are many bad actors in the market that together formulas that may not be effective. This list specifically includes products from companies that are trustworthy.

Delivery system. The delivery system is the way that the probiotics enter the body. While most of the formulas on this list are encapsulated, delivery systems like the use of a fat molecule earned it a higher spot on this list than formulas without effective delivery of their trades.

Benefits. Ultimately, consumers want to know the benefits that they seek or what they will find in this formula. While many companies worked too hard to sell the product, the formulas on this list were realistic about what probiotics can do.

Doctor-based formulations. Some products on this list earned a place for their support and creation by a doctor. While some formulas are backed by experts in the health and wellness industry, the formulas with an actual doctor on the team or the higher place.

Price vs. value. Many industry formulas copy these same ingredients as other options repeatedly but don't price themselves in that way. Consumers will be able to find a range of prices on the list, the formulas with high value in the low price earned a higher spot.

Get the Best Probiotic Supplement on the Market this Year and Enjoy a Pure Gut Health Boost Today!

Why Should Consumers Take Probiotic Supplements?

Probiotic bacteria supplements are nothing new, and most consumers already have probiotics in their diet without knowing it. Probiotics are naturally found in yogurt and other foods that go through fermentation, and they have been a part of the average human’s diet for centuries. The ability to condense all of the probiotics that an individual needs in one day into a capsule is an advantage, but why bother to take it at all?

Eight years ago, under 2% of adults in the United States reportedly used a probiotic or prebiotic supplement frequently enough to have used one in the last month. Since these formulas have become more popular over the last decade, this statistic has likely increased exponentially.

As more consumers become concerned with their health, understanding what this industry can provide is essential. Choosing a formula that has a higher number of colony-forming units may seem like an advantage, but that isn’t always the case. Consumers should ask themselves if they need to take a probiotic supplement, determining if they have digestive difficulties that would warrant one. While many have heard of leaky gut syndrome or using supplements to fix digestion, probiotics for gut health enhancement is relatively new all things considered.

Most people choose to use a supplement for their ability to ease nausea, digestive difficulty, constipation, or mild bloating. These symptoms can occur when an individual takes medicine, so many doctors will recommend using a probiotic to regulate the body once again. Some people choose to integrate probiotic supplements to help with the effects of their unhealthy habits, like smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, or indulging in fast food. These supplements are not meant to replace a healthy lifestyle, but they can weaken the impact of toxic bacteria on the rest of the body.

In general, the use of a probiotic supplement may:

● Improve the microorganism quality in the gastrointestinal tract

● Restore the healthy microorganisms in the body after illness or the use of antibiotics

● Improve the immune system's performance

Research shows that the use of probiotics can also help with the digestive system, reducing the risk of inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, and colic (in infants). Other studies reflect that the immune system's impact can reduce the severity of allergies and asthma while clearing up the skin and healing urinary tract infections.

According to Harvard Health, users should still be cautious in choosing the right probiotic formula, as each one is different. Certain strains react positively within the body with plenty of research to back them up, while others remain significantly short in testing. Since probiotic bacteria is considered a supplement, it has no regulation from the Food and Drug Administration. There is no policy regarding the testing of these products before they reach consumers.

A study in 2018 suggested that probiotic formulas aren't necessarily as helpful as consumers think. Researchers concluded that probiotics may not even be necessary by plenishing the healthy bacteria within the gut. If anything, the researchers found that the use of probiotics in conjunction with antibiotics could prevent the gut from returning to its natural state for longer than if nothing were to change.

Ultimately, there is a time and place for probiotic supplements. Users that are unsure if they should take such a formula may want to consult with a medical professional before accusing any of the remedies recommended on this list or off of it.

Order the Top Rated Probiotics Supplement to Improve Digestion, Immunity and Overall Health Now!

Possible Side Effects

Many probiotic formulas have no side effects reported at this point. According to a BIH review, the strains of bacteria found in probiotic supplements have proven to be safe, especially when taken by healthy people. As long as the user follows the directions included with the formula they pick, they should experience no adverse effect.

Recommended Dosage

Every formula has a different amount of CFUs and includes strains. Research has revealed plenty of information about what each strain can do for the body, but no dose is considered to be too much or too little. The average probiotic supplement can have up to 100 billion CFUs in just one serving, offering a range of 2 to 15 strains, depending on the particular product.

The only rule to follow for dosing is that users should pay attention to the included directions period since not every formula exclusively contains probiotic strains. The only factor to consider is the appropriate serving size of each of those ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions About Probiotics

To further understand the nature of probiotic supplements, let's address some of the usual questions the consumers ask about these types of products.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are a type of bacteria that are found in the intestines, supporting the digestive system and the immune system. Though these formulas may include other benefits, probiotics are a crucial part of the GI tract.

Why should consumers take probiotics?

Probiotic formulas can help users to improve their digestive system and enhance the healthy environment within the guns. The majority of consumers take these supplements as a way to relieve indigestion, constipation, and nausea, so the user does not have to be suffering from any of these problems to benefit.

Are probiotics living microorganisms?

Yes, they are alive. They can reproduce within the gut, creating a healthy environment for absorbing nutrients.

How do probiotics and prebiotics differ from one another?

Probiotics are the bacteria that remain within the gut to improve the digestive process. Prebiotics act as the nourishment for the bacteria to continue thriving within the guns. Both probiotics and prebiotics are crucial for the body, as they take on separate roles and support each other.

Once probiotic bacteria are in the digestive tract, what do they do?

The bacteria start to form colony-forming units, allowing them to expand and metabolize. Much of the bacteria flourish, keeping the gut healthy and balanced.

Does every strain survive through the digestive system?

No. As much as 90% of the probiotic bacteria consumed in any of these formulas will die on its way through the digestive tract. This loss will not impact the benefits that each of the supplements can offer, because only a fraction of the bacteria must survive to reach the GI tract. Some research even suggests that the dead microorganisms can help the gut as well.

Can the use of probiotics support weight loss?

Users will need to look at the supplement's specific benefits to determine if it is helpful in weight loss. These formulas enhance digestion, making it easier for healthy foods to impact the user's health. Plus, many of the products improve energy levels, giving the user more time and motivation to workout.

Other than a supplement, where else can users find probiotic bacteria?

Some of the foods that have considerable amounts of probiotic bacteria include yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir. There are also some types of cheese in fermented foods that can offer much of the same bacteria.

What is the best probiotic supplement that someone can take?

The supplement industry is filled with positive reviews of different probiotic supplements today. The list provided above offers just ten of the top choices available, supported by scientific evidence and offering impressive benefits.

Will a probiotic supplement benefit the immune system?

Much of the research on probiotic supplements suggests that both the gut and the immune system can thrive with its use. With poor gut health, consumers are more likely to have a weakened immune system, make it more difficult to fight off illness and resist infection.

How frequently should users take a probiotic supplement?

Every formula in the list above should be taken daily. The serving size will depend entirely on the instructions provided for that product.

Final Thoughts

Probiotic supplements have become one of the most beneficial formulas that users can integrate into their everyday life. Apart from their obvious benefits for the gut and the immune system, they have become helpful to users experiencing digestive difficulties into users who want to improve a healthy diet's effectiveness. These supplements are much different from the use of ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and other botanicals that can soothe the stomach briefly but cannot change the gut's overall environment. Considering the significant role that the gut plays in immunity, it is not part of the body that users want to ignore.

● Prime Health Daily Probiotic Balance – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Gundry MD 24 Strain Probiotic – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Organifi Balance – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● PuraTHRIVE Micelle Liposomal Probiotic – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● BioTrust Gut Reg – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Nucific Bio X4 – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5 – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Zenith Labs Probiotic T-50 – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

● Phytage Labs Replenish 911 – Order Directly from the Official Website Here

This list of the best probiotic supplements of the year have some of the top formulas to speak of and are worthy of buying consideration this year.

Click Here to Get the Most Popular Probiotic Supplement Today!