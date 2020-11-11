Best Turmeric Powder: Buy Top Turmeric Curcumin Supplements

As consumers age and the health industry evolves, one consistent ingredient that consumers seem to continue to be interested in is turmeric. Used primarily as a spice in Eastern recipes, it comes with many benefits like reducing inflammation over time. The steady demand and plentiful supply have allowed companies to maintain an affordable price for their products.

With the ability to improve the immune system, ease joint pain, and even improve digestion, it should come as no surprise that the market often sees turmeric as a superfood. Ask someone else, and they may point out the many centuries that turmeric has spent as an antioxidant to purge toxins from the body. To get the benefits that turmeric offers, the market has produced every way then it could possibly be taken, including smoothies, tinctures, capsules, and more.

For anyone that hasn't taken turmeric before, they want to start with the right product. In this compilation, ten supplements have earned this spot as one of the top products of 2020.

The Rankings of the Turmeric Supplements

Though there were many products considered for a place, this team put together the following items as the best turmeric supplements on the market today. This list of the top turmeric supplements includes many varieties of consuming a golden spice formula, like pills, powders and liquid options.

Please read below to find out what makes them so different from one another.

● Organifi Gold

● PuraTHRIVE Curcumin Gold

● Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore

● 1MD CurcuminMD Plus

● Turmeric Total Boost

● VitaBoost Turmeric Curcumin Plus

● Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids

● Curcumin 180

● Qunol Extra Strength Turmeric

● Smarter Nutrition Curcumin

● Nuzena Turmeric Curcumin

Organifi Gold

Organifi Gold is the most expensive product on this list, but it is still considered a top formula in the supplement industry. The supplement is available as a powder that mixes with water, allowing the user to prepare much like tea. Its purpose seems to be overnight healing for inflammation, considering that the creators advise consuming it at nighttime.

Advertised as a superfood remedy, Organifi Gold also includes reishi mushrooms, ginger, Turkey tail mushroom, and lemon balm. To ensure that all of these ingredients can make their way through the digestive system unscathed, the formula also includes black pepper extract. Apart from the main ingredients, users will notice that this formula has a proprietary blend that offers coconut milk, prebiotics, and cinnamon powder, promoting easier digestion and a healthier gut. It is really hard to go wrong with Organifi Gold, seeing how this potent turmeric superfood blend comes from one of the most respected companies and brands in all of the entire natural health supplement industry in Organifi.

PuraTHRIVE Curcumin Gold

The next supplement on this list is PuraTHRIVE Curcumin Gold. As the sole liquid tincture for turmeric on this list, users can take this formula daily as a way to support the mobility of joints and improved cognition. Ultimately, it is advertised as an overall daily health remedy, unlike the predecessor above it.

The liquid form allows consumers to take advantage of the advanced micelle liposomal technology, which simply means that the formula absorbs easily and quickly, thanks to the fatty molecules.

To date, no clinical trials are available from the official website to support their claims. Though it is rather expensive, users have the chance to order multiple bottles at once to save on the final cost per unit.

Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore

Offering 95% concentration of curcuminoid, Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore focuses highly on the use of BioPerine (a type of black pepper extract) as the reason its formula is so easy to absorb. However, this technique is used by almost every turmeric supplement on the market today, as this is not a well-kept secret.

Users are encouraged to take Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore every single day to promote better immunity, less inflammation in a more antioxidant-rich environment for the body. It also claims to help with weight loss, using the 650 mg of turmeric found in each capsule. Rather than only offering one turmeric type, this supplement includes two – turmeric and turmeric root – and it is higher in the latter.

Most people want more turmeric than turmeric root, which is part of the reason why Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore isn’t ranked as high as other products here.

1MD CurcuminMD Plus

Rather than using liposomal delivery methods or black pepper extract, 1MD CurcuminMD Plus makes its ingredients easier to absorb in the body with sunflower lecithin and vegetable oil. The concept is the same as others – cover the curcumin particles with a fatty layer that can withstand the digestive process.

As effective as this option is, 1MD CurcuminMD Plus already gives consumers a rather high dose with a 95% concentration of curcumin in the 400-mg dose, amounting to 380 mg per dose. Every dose requires two capsules, so each capsule contains 190 mg of curcumin.

Users will find no animal products in this ingredient list, even though other products create their capsules with gelatin and other products made from animals. Still, it's not entirely pure send it also adds 333 mg of Boswellia serrata extract to reduce swelling and stiffness in the joints.

Turmeric Total Boost

Developed by PhytAge Labs, Turmeric Total Boost comes from a long history of effective and helpful supplements, the brand itself has developed a remedy for almost any ailment, from prostate cancer to digestive difficulties. There are many different claims on the market for what a turmeric supplement can do, but this company takes the claims one step further by adding that their remedy can change someone's life.

Though this isn't untrue, there are many issues with the website that deter customers, like the way that it has false reviews with no proof of legitimacy. The creators imply urgency in purchasing this product, claiming that there is a limited supply at all times.

With each dose, users run into a similar problem that arises with Prime Health Daily Turmeric Restore – plenty of turmeric root (600 mg) but very little turmeric (50 mg), despite being 95% curcuminoid concentration. There is a lot of turmeric in this formula, but most customers prefer to increase Kirk human beyond this level.

VitaBoost Turmeric Curcumin Plus

The VitaBoost Turmeric Curcumin Plus formula brings a lot of support for the immune system and joint/muscle health. Users get a whopping 1300 mg of turmeric in every single serving, which is broken down into 1200 mg of turmeric root extract and only 100 mg of turmeric. Again, this remedy offers a 95% concentration of curcuminoids like others on this list, but at least it has more turmeric in a single dose than higher-ranking options.

The only other ingredient that consumers will find in their two capsule doses is a small amount of black pepper extract. Despite the high concentration of ingredients, VitaBoost Turmeric Curcumin Plus has a meager price that can help individuals with a smaller budget to get relief.

Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids

With the Transparent Labs Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids formula, consumers will get an impressive dose of curcumin that practically outshines almost every other product on this list. It isn't filled with any other ingredients to do turmeric's job for it, offering 500 mg of turmeric with a 95% concentration of curcuminoids. That is 475 mg curcumin in every dose that the user takes, which is the kind of dose that somebody needs for excellent relief. The only other ingredient that consumers will find is black pepper extract for the bioavailability benefits.

If the concentration wasn't enough to entice the customer, perhaps the price will. The formula is the best price for the value on the list right now, costume as little as $19.00 for each bottle.

Curcumin 180

Curcumin180 is a powerful clinical strength turmeric supplement that has 95% curcuminoids and is combined with Boswellia and BioPerine Black Pepper Extract. With clinically studied ingredients, the potent Curcumin 180 formula is made to support pain relief by reducing inflammation throughout the body naturally. The plant-based formula is manufactured in a GMP certified facility that contains a potent dose of 400mg of turmeric root powder extract, along with the boswellia and BioPerine additions. This unique formula absolutely deserves to be in the conversation for the best turmeric supplement this year because it is tested for safety, quality and purity to ensure all of the bioactive compounds are utilizable, but also comes with a shocking 6 month, 180 day money back guarantee.

Anyone on the fence about trying a turmeric curcumin supplement, look no further than the Curcumin180 formula as a viable option to consider today. The product's ingredients are soy, dairy and gluten free, made from non-GMO sources and is vegan friendly too. As one of the higher end pricing options on this list of the top turmeric pills to buy, one bottle will cost $69 for a month supply, but has the option to buy bulk and lower the price to only $49 per when buying six.

Qunol Extra Strength Turmeric

Qunol Extra Strength Turmeric Has a reputation that precedes it, offering one of the most popular brands on the market today. At less than $30 per bottle, users will get 1000 mg of curcumin complex every time they take it.

Moving away from the use of black pepper extract, Qunol Extra Strength Turmeric uses palm oil and sunflower oil to improve the body's ability to absorb it. While other options on this list still include black pepper extract, Qunol stands out for the lack of inclusion at all.

Using soft-gel capsules for easy swallowing, the creators only include up to a 22% concentration of curcuminoids for the complex. As much as this may seem like a step down from other products, users ultimately get 200 mg of curcuminoids with each of their servings, which is substantially more. The company also states that their product has earned the approval and recommendation of doctors.

Smarter Nutrition Curcumin

Smarter Nutrition Curcumin is a more affordable option for consumers with many of the same ingredients that higher-ranking supplements on this list have. Rather than being an entirely pure turmeric supplement, users will also find astragalus extract, ginger, curcumin, and black cumin seed oil.

Even without this purity, the collection of ingredients makes it incredibly unique and beneficial for the body. Ginger is known for easing digestion, while astragalus extract reduces inflammation, easing fatigue, and even protecting against heart disease. By tackling multiple aspects of inflammation in the same product's digestive system, users with more needs than what turmeric alone can provide may choose Smarter Nutrition Curcumin.

Nuzena Turmeric Curcumin

Focusing primarily on the natural inflammation relief that turmeric offers, Nuzena Turmeric Curcumin includes almost no other ingredients. The brand seems to highlight all of the proven benefits that turmeric has, including blood pressure management, increased immunity, and better cholesterol levels.

Within every veggie capsule dose, users get 1200 milligrams of turmeric root extract and 100 milligrams of turmeric extract. The 95% curcuminoids concentration means that users will get 95 milligrams with every two capsules.

How Were the Supplements Ranked?

Narrowing down the many turmeric products on the market was no easy task. There were certain criteria each formula had to meet even to be considered within the top 10 list. After all, almost every turmeric supplement on the market today claims that it helps inflammation, immunity, and the many other scientifically-proven benefits that turmeric has.

Here are the factors that were considered in the development of these rankings.

The concentration of curcumin: Anybody takes a turmeric supplement because they want a certain concentration of curcuminoids to help with their healing process. While lower doses only contain potentially 10% curcumin per dose, the rankings prioritized formulas with 95% curcuminoid, which is the most that any supplement would have.

Survivability in the digestive system: the ability to survive through digestion (i.e., bioavailability) it's crucial for a turmeric supplement since the body easily breaks down turmeric before it is fully absorbed. Most formulas use either black pepper extract or a different fact to help it survive, improving absorption by 400% and higher.

Price and value: Many companies want to get a piece of the turmeric, and supplement industry's profits, but not every product is created equally or with fair pricing. The turmeric supplement from Transparent Labs earned quite a high spot on the list at half the cost of many other products that ranked lower, considering the massive amount of curcumin included. There is a range of prices on this list, but every item is considered to be a fair price for what it offers.

The brand's reputation: Through any industry, there are some good players and some bad ones. Though one manufacturer may focus on honestly conveying the benefits of their product, others won't even disclose curcumin concentration in their remedy. The supplements that earned a spot on this list were admired for their transparent practices and their creators' reputation.

Additional active ingredients: Products that made it to this list primarily had minimal or no other ingredients, apart from turmeric and ingredients that might make it more bioavailable. If the formula does include other ingredients, the supplements that had a better ranking included ingredients that were backed by scientific evidence for their support.

The Evidence Behind Turmeric’s Benefits

The majority of the reason that turmeric has become so popular is the many different studies that support the antioxidant protection it provides and the inflammation relief it brings. With the backing of many different studies, turmeric and curcumin relieve a commonly associated symptom with diseases.

Even though cultures have used turmeric to heal the body for centuries before modern medicine developed, it still is important in Ayurvedic treatments. It has been easily worked into Indian cuisine, their medicine, and their overall culture.

According to a study in 1990, which was published by the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, curcumin is considered to be a “free radical scavenger.” Earning this name for its ability to target oxidation and inflammation, it stops free radicals from impacting the body any longer.

The role it takes on is an anti-inflammatory remedy supported in a review study published in Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine five years later. The researchers ultimately determined that curcumin helps with the treatment of arthritis. Furthermore, they stated that this compound “is able to exert anti-inflammatory, antiplatelet, antioxidative, hepatoprotective, and antitumor activities, particularly against cancers of the liver, skin, pancreas, prostate, ovary, and head neck.”

Commonly associated with reducing inflammation, there are a fair number of supplements that focus on improving cognition with turmeric as well. A study in ScienceDirect from 2012 shows that it is possible to use this supplement to increase short-term memory function. Within two years, the Journal of Psychopharmacology published a study supporting the use of curcumin to promote better calmness and memory retention, based on an experiment involving four weeks of participation from patients that took 1000 mg of curcumin a day. While some might be skeptical of this natural female and male enhancement golden spice herb, there is almost more scientific research and medical evidence around turmeric than any other herbal compound out there. There are even new weight loss formulas that include it in their ingredients list like Meticore. But does the popularity justify the beneficial nature surrounding this rare compound?

Another common claim is that the use of curcumin can help reduce high blood pressure, though it is not a replacement for a prescription with a doctor. There have been multiple studies to back up this claim, suggesting that it may even be as effective as regular yet low impact aerobic exercise.

The question remains – if turmeric and its active ingredient are as effective as all of these studies suggest, why isn't it as broadly admired and purchased as formulas like CBD or weight loss supplements? Much of the problem appears to be the ability of the body to absorb the compounds. Even if the average person took the correct amount every day, the body could not process it properly. If the body cannot process and absorb it, what's the point in using this type of supplement?

Luckily, ingredients like black pepper extract help the nutrients remain intact for longer within the digestive system. With the extra time to absorb it, the digestive system can maximize how much it uses.

The aforementioned studies can be viewed here:

● https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/037851739090201E

● https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/etm.2015.2749

● https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166432812004755

● http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0269881114552744

● https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0271531712001844

How Much Turmeric Should Consumers Have?

The average supplement for turmeric will include as little as 500 mg of the extract, though it may offer as much as 2000 mg. The product selected label should have these details clearly printed since it will determine what the formula is used for.

The average turmeric supplement offer is 95% curcuminoid (though users will find the specific percentage on the label). To determine how much extract that means, determine what 95% is of the turmeric included. For example, if the supplement contains 1000 mg of turmeric and the label indicates that the curcuminoid concentration is 95%, then every serving will contain 950 mg of curcuminoids.

Still, it is important to consider that turmeric supplements that are not as high quality will not have the same concentration. Some of these supplements may have as low as 25% concentration of curcuminoids or lower. If the brand selected does not include this concentration, it may not provide sufficient curcuminoids even to list. Only purchase products that offer this information.

Frequently Asked Questions About Turmeric and Curcumin Supplements

What exactly is turmeric?

This stem comes from the ginger family, and it is naturally found in both India and Southeast Asia. It is primarily used in two circumstances – as a food and as a medicine through the years. The scientific name of this stem is Curcuma longa.

What is the best way to get the benefits of turmeric?

To get the benefits that tumor golfers, it must be ingested. While some individuals prefer a concentrated dose in a capsule, liquid, or a powder, it is also available as fresh food, as a juice, or in a pickled state.

What is the most common reason to use turmeric?

Turmeric comes with many uses, often to improve the skin or to improve flavoring and food. Some studies show that it reduces the impact of a cold, while other individuals treat their type 2 diabetes with it. Apart from its roles as an ingestible ingredient, it also can infuse fabric with color.

In what way is curcumin different from turmeric?

Curcumin it's found inside the turmeric root, offering a plant-based compound that is called a curcuminoid. The reason that turmeric is yellow is due to the presence of curcumin.

What is the best turmeric to take daily to support the benefits it offers the body?

For the most part, users should check the label on their supplement to understand how much they should take. In general, studies agree that using 500-1500mg is safe for the body. The other studies suggest that up to 15,000 mg in a day is equally safe. If the user is taking turmeric as a way to help with the medical condition, it may be best to speak with a doctor before beginning this routine.

Why do most of these types of supplements contain some type of black pepper extract?

Black pepper extract is known for its ability to improve the bioavailability of any ingredient that is combined with. Basically, by including this extract, turmeric survives through the body. I need much higher concentration to improve healing without being broken down excessively by the digestive system. In fact, black pepper extract shows a 2000% increase in the absorption of turmeric's active compounds.

Final Thoughts

Turmeric has already been around for thousands of years for its medicinal benefits, among other purposes. Many people use turmeric in their everyday routine to handle the swelling in their joints that come with age, while others use it preventatively for their immune system. For anyone looking to see what turmeric can change for their body, check out one of the products on this list and get started.

Whether you were looking for the best turmeric powder or the top turmeric with curcumin supplements in pill or liquid form, this list of the best turmeric to buy covered them all.

