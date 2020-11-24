Viable Solutions Kratom

click to enlarge

Are you familiar with Kratom? Kratom (Mitragyna Speciosa) is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. The leaves of the Kratom tree have been used traditionally for centuries in Southeast Asia for physical and mental well-being as an herbal supplement in traditional medicines.

According to the American Kratom Association:

“Kratom is not a drug. Kratom is not an opiate. Kratom is not a synthetic substance.

Naturally occurring Kratom is a safe herbal supplement that behaves as a partial mu-opioid receptor agonist and is used for pain management, energy, even depression and anxiety that are common among Americans. Kratom contains no opiates, but it does bind to the same receptor sites in the brain. Chocolate, coffee, exercise, and even human breast milk hit these receptor sites in a similar fashion.”

According to a comprehensive analysis by Dr. Jack Henningfield Ph.D, kratom’s potential for abuse and dependence is no greater than such widely used and unscheduled substances as “nutmeg, hops, St John’s Wort, chamomile, guarana, and kola nut”.

How is kratom used?

The leaf from the Kratom tree is picked from the tree and then ground up into a fine powder. There are 3 main forms kratom is consumed in:

• Powder – the ground powder is consumed via a method called Toss N Wash. The user pours a little liquid into their mouth, followed by the kratom, then more liquid that is swished around then swallowed. Highly effective, but not great for those that do not like the taste.

• Liquid – the powder is made into a tea, mixed with a flavored beverage such as orange juice, or kratom manufacturers make flavored shots and drinks using kratom extract. These methods are also highly effective.

• Capsules – probably the most common method in the USA. The kratom powder is encapsulated which removes the taste from the equation, however capsules tend not to be quite as effective as the previous methods.

How do I pick a reliable kratom vendor for purchasing kratom online?

There are many different Kratom vendors on the market selling kratom online and navigating the vendor landscape can prove to be quite difficult. If you are looking for a safe reliable vendor there are a few different questions you should be asking yourself before choosing one.

Is the kratom vendor transparent? Any vendor you choose should package their kratom using GMP practices and test their Kratom to not only ensure the product is of a high quality, but to make sure the product is safe to use for their customers. Most of the top reliable vendors will have their test results available for their customer to review.

Is the kratom vendor endorsed by the American Kratom Association? Vendors with this endorsement have been audited to prove they package their products using GMP practices and in accordance with the Kratom Consumer Protection Act. This ensures the products are authentic and safe for their customers, as well as supports the legality and availability of kratom in the USA for years to come.

Does the kratom vendor offer fair pricing? Some customers may be familiar with seeing inflated prices from some shops, gas stations, and other online kratom vendors. Typical pricing for high quality lab tested Kratom should run anywhere from $100 to $200 for 1000 grams or 1 kilogram of regular, plain leaf Kratom that has been GMP packaged and Lab Tested.

Does the kratom vendor offer any type of loyalty programs or rewards? Most Kratom customers will find and stick with one vendor that is reliable, consistent, and of high quality. Most top vendors will offer a rewards points program or affiliate programs to their loyal customers.

Is the kratom vendor well reviewed? Are those reviews transparent? Any kratom vendor that has been providing excellent kratom products and service to their customers will have kratom reviews on their website to show for it. Make sure those reviews are legitimate!

Viable Solutions Kratom

One vendor we recommend that meets all of these requirements and more is Viable Solutions Kratom. Viable Solutions Kratom has been an online vendor for going on 10 years and understands the needs of Kratom customers. They take every measure possible to ensure the highest quality and safest kratom products on the market today.

What does Viable Solutions Kratom offer?

Viable Solutions Kratom offers dozens of variations of plain leaf in powder and capsule form along with a large variety of enhanced and extract related products ranging from powder to capsules to soft gels to flavored drinks and even kratom gummies! Viable Solutions Kratom also has some of the lowest prices on the ever growing and popular Hush Kratom line of products.

Viable Solution Kratom offers a Loyalty Rewards program where customer ALWAYS earn at least 10% back with every purchase. These points are stored in your account and can be used on a future purchase. Viable Solutions Kratom also frequent offers more than 10% back in rewards points -sometimes as high as 30%!

Viable Solutions Kratom is an American Kratom Association approved vendor who has been setting industry standards while donating time and money to the cause for many years.

Every product manufactured by Viable Solutions Kratom has a QR code and LOT number – scan the QR code with you phone, enter the LOT number, and you can view the comprehensive lab results for that product! They even have a video of their facility where your kratom is manufactured on their home page. Talk about transparency!

Are you wondering what other people have to say about Viable Solution Kratom? They have over 2500 verified product reviews, as well as hundreds of site reviews, all of which are collected via TrustPilot.com so you know they’re authentic and proudly displayed on ViableKratom.com. A snippet of their site reviews is below:

Top 5 Kratom Plain leaf strains at ViableKratom.com

1. White Maeng Da

2. Green Maeng Da

3. Red Vein Maha Kali

4. Red Maeng Da

5. Full Spectrum Blend

Top 5 Kratom Extract Products at ViableKratom.com

1. Hush Ultra Kratom Shot

2. Hush Kratom Extract Infused Gummies

3. Gold Reserve extract

4. Ultra Enhanced Full Spectrum Blend

5. Hush Energy 2oz Flavored Shot

Viable Solutions Kratom . also offers a variety of sample packs for new customers who would like to try different strains of Kratom. Starting off with the 125-gram sample pack with up to 5 different strains priced at $15 going all the way up to a 2000-gram sample pack with up to 8 different strains priced at $150.

Conclusion

If you are choosing a Kratom vendor for the first time or are looking into finding a new kratom vendor we would highly recommend taking a closer look at Viable Solutions Kratom. They not only have a large variety of high quality kratom strains that are GMP package and priced fairly, but they have some of the best extracts on the market at the best prices as well. Viable Solutions Kratom provides test results with every batch of Kratom they sell, rewards programs for returning customers, and regular discounts to those subscribed to their emails. If you are looking for a kratom vendor, look no further than Viable Solutions Kratom.