No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Viable Solutions Shows How Kratom Is Manufactured

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-02_at_2.42.55_pm.png
Viable Solutions Kratom has given kratom customers insight into how their kratom products are lab tested, processed, handled, and packaged. Their 2 minute Vimeo Video gives customers an insight into the process that no other kratom vendor we know of has provided publicly.

Within the video you can see their kratom products being blended, sifted, encapsulated, and packaged in their actual facility by real employees. The video is linked above, and can also be watched below:




How is your kratom processed? viablekratom.com from Viable Solutions on Vimeo.

The kratom products are blended in stainless mixers. The kratom products are handled and processed by employees wearing full lab gowns, hair nets, shoe covers, face masks, and gloves in clean rooms with HEPA filtration.

Each bag heat sealed and stamped with a LOT number. Customers scan the QR code on the product label, enter the LOT number, and view the lab results for that product at any time.

Viable Solutions Kratom, previously operating at Herbal-Salvation.com and now operating at Viable Solutions Kratom, works hard to provide customers with the safest, highest quality, and most consistent kratom products on the market today.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-02_at_2.53.36_pm.png

Viable Solutions Kratom has been selling kratom since 2011. They were one of the first true online kratom retailers in the USA and gained popularity through reddit known as Herbal-Salvation.com or HS.

Viable Solutions Kratom was one of the first kratom businesses to begin testing their kratom products and pushing for GMP practices within the industry. During the year 2017, the year the DEA attempted to ban kratom, Herbal-Salvation.com rallied thousands of customers and users at reddit.com/r/kratom to sign petitions and matched their donations to the American Kratom Association; becoming one of if not the top donor for the year and helping get the ban withdrawn.

How many online kratom vendors do you think can say they have visited the farms and processing facilities in Indonesia where they get their kratom? Has your current vendor invested countless hours, money, and resources building a GMP facility to manufacture and package your kratom? Does your current vendor not only diligently testing each LOT number, but also provide you access to those results at any time? Do they do all this while providing their products at competitive prices and offering Loyalty Rewards for returning customers? Viable Solutions Kratom does all of that, and much more.

Viable Solutions Kratom does these things because they believe it is the right way to do business. Doing so guarantees you have the highest quality and safest product possible while also helping to ensure kratom will be legal for years to come.

You do not have to take our word for it. Viable Solutions Kratom also has thousands of kratom reviews and hundreds of site reviews with an via TrustPilot.com.
screen_shot_2020-12-02_at_2.49.40_pm.png


Are you interest in trying Viable Solutions Kratom? They offer some of the best Sample Pack Deals on the market. Sample Packs start at $15 for 125g with as many as 5 different strains, all the way up to 2 kilograms with as many as 8 different strains! These prices are before discounts and not including their generous Loyalty Rewards Program.

Do you prefer extracts, kratom shots, kratom gummies, and other unique kratom products? Viable Solutions Kratom has all of those too. They carry the entire Hush Kratom line and Gold Reserve at the best prices around, as well as enhanced blends and extracts ranging from 5% all the way up to 20% Mitragynine.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-02_at_2.50.01_pm.png
If you want the highest quality and safest kratom products on the market at reasonable prices from the most transparent vendor in the kratom industry, look no further than Viable Solutions Kratom.

Tags: ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Paid Content »

Trending

The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
With Texas in a budget crisis, the GOP-controlled Lege may not be in the mood to do anything but cut
Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of SPONSORED

More by Viable Solutions Kratom

Most Popular

  1. Meticore Scam Ingredients: Weight Loss Results or Fake Pills Read More

  2. Herpesyl Reviews - Scam Complaints or Herpes Supplement Works? Read More

  3. Synapse XT Reviews: Does It Really Help Tinnitus? Read More

  4. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic Reviews - Scam or Powder-Based Drink Recipe Works? Read More

  5. Best Prostate Pills: Top Men’s Prostate Health Supplements Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation