CarboFix Reviews – Gold Vida CarboFix Supplement Ingredients

CarboFix by Gold Vida is a dietary supplement formulated to act as carbohydrate control. According to the official website, the formula features unique, all-natural ingredients that claim to prevent weight gain, increase fat burning, and help activate certain components that aid in boosting metabolism to eliminate fat storage in the abdominal area.

The official website reveals CarboFix was created by Matt Stirling, a start performance fitness and expert training to men and women for the past 16 years, who has built his reputation by sharing his unique and highly effective fat burning secrets. Some clients even call him the “Metabolism Guy” because of his obsession with finding out the best ways to burn fat around the clock. CarboFix is the result of a secret formula he found while traveling to Ecuador that can be the key to helping readers speed up metabolism for weight loss.

During the product description, Gold Vida’s personal nutrition coach, Matt Stirling stated that anyone can eat as they please while maintaining their weight. In fact, individuals may no longer be required to count calories, exercise, or cut back on certain foods. He later introduced CarboFix, a supplement which he insists could be the answer to multiple weight-related problems and the key to speeding up metabolism for faster results. What makes this supplement unique? In what ways is it effective? At the time of writing, this is what we were able to gather on CarboFix:

How does CarboFix work?

As per the official website CarboFix works in three crucial steps. First, it aims to activate an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). When up and running, AMPK is accountable for energy-generating processes, some of which include glucose uptake by our very cells and fatty acid oxidation, while turning off the signals associated with fatty acid synthesis.

Second, CarboFix is said to decrease hunger and cravings. When this factor is under control, benefits may include better mood, increased energy levels and elimination of fat storage. Finally, this supplement could prevent carbohydrates from being stored as fat. In order to prevent the latter, one’s metabolism needs to be activated at the peak, which the Gold Vida team insists can be achieved because of a specific ingredient. Consequently, blood sugar levels and brain, skin, and bone health may be improved, and cholesterol levels might fall within normal ranges.

Evidently, according to its official website and reports in the AP News, CarboFix appears to address numerous aspects due to its specific ingredients composition.

What ingredients are inside CarboFix?

As far as ingredients go, there are six worth mentioning here. Below is a summary of what they are and how they support healthy glucose levels and utilization for a ketogenic lifestyle:

Chromium Picolinate (200mcg)

Chromium is said to be an essential trace mineral that has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity and is responsible for metabolizing many macronutrients that we ingest (i.e. protein, fats and carbohydrates). It might also lower appetite, help burn more calories and excrete fat from the body. Moreover, chromium can direct nutrients as needed by our organs, which implies improved blood sugar levels.

Berberine HCL (400mg)

Berberine is a type of chemical extracted from plants and has been commonly ingested to maintain healthy blood sugar, pressure and cholesterol levels. Additionally, it is the main component needed to activate AMPk. Above all, it achieves this without forcing individuals to alter their food intake. Other possible results of ingesting berberine include a slowdown in carbs metabolism in the gut, and decreased sugar production in the liver.

Cinnamon Bark (100mg)

The cinnamon used in CarboFix is allegedly derived from the inner bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree. Also referred to as “Ceylon” or “true cinnamon”, it has been associated with ideal blood sugar control, reduced sugar spikes after meals, and improved metabolism. To date, this respective type of cinnamon has been recognized as one housing unique qualities and reduced risks of side effects.

Benfotiamine(80mg)

Also referred to as vitamin B1, Benfotiamine comes from thiamine. Many of the foods we eat today contain this vitamin, however, the supplements version is trusted to satisfy the suggested daily intake. As for its helpfulness, Benfotiamine is commonly taken to reverse any damages caused by diabetes. Having said that, very little evidence exists in supporting other uses.

Naringin derived from grapefruit (50mg)

Naringin is a type of flavonoid that is found in grapefruit. Because it is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, naringin is trusted to make a positive difference when used as a treatment for obesity, diabetes, hypertension and metabolic syndrome. Who can forget its role in activating AMPk as well!

Alpha Lipoic Acid (50mg)

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is an antioxidant that has been widely used to break down carbohydrates for energy production purposes. Given that it houses antioxidants, this respective ingredient can also provide essential protection for our organs. Finally, like berberine and naringin, ALA is also known to activate AMPk.

How much does CarboFix cost?

Each CarboFix delivers 30 days' worth of supply. Given that this supplement is meant to be taken over the long run, Gold Vida has reduced the price per unit for all bulk purchases. To be more precise:

1 CarboFix bottle: $49 per bottle

3 CarboFix bottles: $42 per bottle

6 CarboFix bottles: $34 per bottle

CarboFix Additional Bonus

Alongside each CarboFix bottle, Gold Vida will be issued three bonuses free of charge. The first bonus is called, “10-Day Rapid Fat Loss Diet''. When combined with the supplement, weight loss results are said to be fastened, along with healthy heart and cholesterol levels.

Some educational material found in this respective report includes the secret to eating carbs without any access to fat storage and the best fat burning food to eat in the morning. Moreover, it will disclose what many of the world’s top celebrities do to maintain their weight and the measures one can take to reprogram their body so that fat-burning is conducted during one’s sleep.

The second bonus is called “24-Hour Fix” and it will inform individuals on ways to accelerate fat burning. By following this protocol, one might witness a drop in weight by almost five pounds. Finally, we have “50 Fat Blasting Red Smoothies”, which as the name suggests includes every possible red fruit and vegetable-filled with proteins, good fats, and smart carbohydrates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

How should CarboFix be taken?

One serving of CarboFix is equivalent to taking two capsules. For optimal results, this serving should be split between two of the largest meals in the day. The same applies for those partaking in the keto diet. It is important to note that exceeding the suggested doses can result in unwelcome effects.

Who is CarboFix suitable for?

According to Gold Vida, CarboFix has been effective on both women and men within the range of 40 and 80 years old. Hence, it seems to be generally suitable for most consumers. However, underaged consumers, pregnant and/or nursing mothers and those diagnosed with a medical condition should refrain from taking CarboFix unless otherwise advised by a health professional.

Is CarboFix safe to take?

Gold Vida claims that CarboFix is generally safe to take as all of the ingredients used come from natural resources, have gone through rigorous testing and were all manufactured in a cGMP facility. In addition, each serving contains concentrations that are safe for ingestion. Another feature worth noting here is its gluten-, soy-, dairy-, GMO- and MSG-free nature.

How long after taking CarboFix will consumers see results?

On average, results are deemed noticeable within the first 72 hours. However, everyone’s body and health are unique, hence, for some, it may take longer than for others. That said, Gold Vida asserts that consistently taking the supplement for 30 straight days up to at most three months is ideal.

How does the CarboFix money-back guarantee work?

CarboFix is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. This means that consumers can give CarboFix a risk-free try and if within this timeframe desirable results aren’t attained; customer service can be contacted for a full refund. Here’s some information to jot down so that one can get compensated sooner:

Address: 2283 Yellowbirch Way, London, ON, N6G0N3

Email: support@goldvida.com.

Final Verdict

CarboFix is a dietary supplement that allows consumers to enjoy carbohydrates without having to worry about excess fat storage. It has been formulated to trigger healthy blood sugar, cholesterol, and pressure levels along with possible weight loss results. These are said to be promising because of the ingredients’ ability to trigger AMPk activation, increase fatty acid oxidation, and limit fat synthesis.

As for the formula itself, many of the ingredients found are commonly used in today’s society. Depending on the user's overall health it might be best to consult a health practitioner prior to its uses. Finally, in terms of value for the price, it seems to be fair because of the safe concentrations and the ingredients considered.

With all that in mind, very little is known about Gold Vida, which reflects poor transparency, this may lead to users wanting to contact one customer service prior to proceeding. For more information on CarboFix by Gold Vida, click here.

