Phytage Labs Blood Pressure 911 Reviews – Real Scam Reports!

According to a whole host of statistical data available online, high blood pressure (BP) — also commonly referred to as hypertension — is a significant cause of premature death worldwide (especially in developed nations such as the United Kingdom, USA, France, etc.). In this regard, it also bears mentioning that studies released by the World Health Organization (WHO) show that an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide suffer from high BP (data accurate as of 2015). Of this number, it was found that 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women have hypertension.

From a medication standpoint, most of the drugs people use to control their blood pressure levels are habit-forming. Not only that, once a person starts taking chemical supplementation to control their hypertension-related symptoms, they can never stop taking these pills because their body creates a dependency for them. Any stoppage could potentially cause a person's heart to stop functioning correctly.

As the name seems to quite clearly suggest, Blood Pressure 911 is an all-new dietary supplement by Phytage Labs that is designed to help regulate one's innate circulatory operations — primarily by optimizing the functional capacity of one's heart. Quality-wise, the manufacturer claims that each bottle of this supplement is produced in a GMP certified facility. Not only that, each batch of the product is made to undergo a third-party audit to make sure that users are only getting the highest quality ingredients possible.

A Closer Look at Blood Pressure 911

Blood Pressure 911 seeks to help users (especially those over 45) control their unhealthy blood pressure levels in its most basic sense. From a compositional standpoint, all of the supplement's nutrients are natural and do not contain any chemical derivatives.

Furthermore, as per the product label, Blood Pressure 911 is free of unwanted additives such as sugar, starch, salt, etc. Not only that, the supplement does not feature any allergens — such as gluten, wheat, corn, yeast, soy derivatives, lactose — that many cheaper supplements tend to make use of routinely.

Some of the other core facets of Blood Pressure 911 include:

Efficacious: When taken regularly, the supplement may be able to help regulate one's unhealthy blood pressure levels within a matter of just 2-7 days (depending upon the severity of one's condition). The manufacturer claims that it is recommended that the product be used continuously for at least three-to-six months to obtain optimal benefits.

Natural: As mentioned earlier, all of the core ingredients that have been featured in this product have been clinically validated for their medicinal utility and long term usability. Not only that, unlike a host of dietary supplements that are bloated with binders, fillers, and other such substances, Blood Pressure 911 is entirely free of exterior colors, dyes, etc.

Quality: Per the manufacturer, all products currently being sold by Phytage Labs utilize ingredients that have been sourced ethically (that too from farms that are organically maintained).

So What Exactly Does Blood Pressure 911 Contain?

Some of the core ingredients that make Phytage Labs Blood Pressure 911 so powerful include:

Buchu Leaf

Standing at a whopping six-feet tall, researchers worldwide have widely studied the Buchu plant, primarily because it possesses several potent medicinal properties. For starters, many experts believe that bloating — which is directly linked with high blood pressure — can be relieved via the use of buchu leaf.

Not only that, but it is also an effective diuretic and anti-inflammatory agent. As a result, it can help users with their weight loss efforts and allow individuals to recover faster after a long workout session.

Furthermore, according to studies and clinical data released by world-famous American physiotherapist Dr. Tammi O'Flynn, Buchu is a wonder plant that can help optimize the human body in many different ways, including:

It can be used to treat infections that may have arisen due to certain environmental stress factors.

The leaf possesses various antibacterial and antifungal properties that may ward off unwanted biological contaminants/viruses looking to enter our bodies.

Buchu comes packed with several antioxidants and bioflavonoids, thus allowing users to look more youthful, vital, and energized within a matter of minutes.

Finally, it also bears mentioning that the buchu leaf features copious amounts of vitamins A, B, and E.

Juniper Berry

As many of our regular readers may be well aware, Juniper berries have been used since time immemorial across Europe (especially Greece) as a means of enhancing one's stamina and strength. To be a bit more specific, much like Buchu, Juniper also serves as a potent diuretic and can help users control their unhealthy blood pressure levels. Not only that, some studies have even alluded to the fact that daily ingestion of this potent extract may be useful in combating edema (also referred to as inflammation or swelling).

Additionally, Juniper berries come packed with several natural healing elements that may detoxify one's circulatory organs quickly and efficiently. In this regard, studies published in The Journal Of Food Science And Nutrition demonstrate that regular intake of juniper berries can allow users to improve their heart function quite significantly.

Some of the other core facets of this natural fruit include:

It contains various antioxidants and thus may eliminate multiple free radicals that may be wreaking havoc in our system.

It has the potential to function as an “anticholinesterase agent.” What this means is that it may be able to weed out any unhealthy acetylcholine that may have accumulated in one's nervous system — a compound that can not only slow down one's heart action but also disrupt an individual's blood circulation.



Olive Leaf

An increasing amount of medical evidence suggests that Olive Leaves' daily consumption can substantially reduce unhealthy blood pressure levels. In this regard, as per studies released in the European Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, people who were administered Olive extracts for six weeks found that their daytime and nighttime blood pressure readings had reduced quite dramatically.

Furthermore, some clinical data also suggests that the natural extract may lower one's cholesterol levels — i.e., LDL and HDL — quickly and seamlessly. Tangible results may become apparent to users in as little as 4-12 days.

Other aspects of Olive Leaf worth highlighting include:

It may help in making one's skin more vibrant, glowing, and supple.

It may be useful in weeding out unhealthy fat accumulations gathered in our bodies due to lifestyle choices.

It may be able to reduce one's blood pressure levels.

In addition to all of the ingredients that have been listed above, Blood Pressure 911 also contains:

Hawthorn Berry: As per a host of clinical data available online, hawthorn is a natural plant that may help combat circulatory issues such as congestive heart failure (CHF), chest pain, and irregular heartbeat. Not only that, but doctors also recommend hawthorn to their patients as a means of regulating their unhealthy blood pressure levels.

Garlic: As most of our readers may already know, garlic is a potent anti-inflammatory that can help spur the delivery of vital nutrients (such as minerals, vitamins, etc.) to our important energy centers. Not only that, but it can also boost one's immunity by hastening the production of RBCs (Red Blood Cells) in one's system.

Hibiscus: When consumed in the form of a beverage, Hibiscus may not only be able to lower one's blood pressure levels but may also be useful in enhancing one's cognitive abilities (as well as general focus and attention capacity).

Green Tea: This natural extract contains certain stimulants that can fire up one's nervous system. Not only that, but green tea also comes loaded with various antioxidants that can help protect our bodies from unwanted foreign agents (such as bacteria, viruses, etc.).

Where Can I Buy Blood Pressure 911?

The simplest, most straightforward means of facilitating a purchase is via the official company website — i.e., BloodPressure911.com. There are a few buying options at press time that users can choose from; details regarding these deals can be found online quite easily. Furthermore, each bottle comes with a free shipping offer and a ninety-day full money-back guarantee if users are not entirely satisfied with the product or the results delivered by it.

Finally, payments can be facilitated via a host of safe and secure avenues, including PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, JCB, and Discover.

To learn more about Blood Pressure 911, visit the official website here.