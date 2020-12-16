Top 15+ Legit Hookup Sites That Really Work

Finding a hookup in your city used to be an ordeal. You might have relied on personal ads or expensive online dating sites. Lucky for all of us, these days it's easy to find free hookup sites that really work. Whether you are seeking a love connection just a casual date, there are tons of excellent options out there. We've put together this list to help you find the right hookup site for your needs. Let's get started.

AshleyMadison: Best overall hookup site AdultFriendFinder: Best for casual local hookups Seeking: Best for younger women Zoosk: Best casual dating app Hinge: Best for finding a match quickly Bumble: Best app for women Her: Best for LGBTQ women Match.com: Best for straightforward hookups OkCupid: Best for finding a specific match Tinder: Best for one night stands Reddit: Best for kinks and fetishes Doublelist: Best for finding hookups in your city Grindr: Best for gay men Blendr: Best for international dating Feeld: Best for alternative relationships

Best Hookup Sites and Apps for Casual Sex



1. AshleyMadison : Best overall hookup site

Pros:

Great for all types of relationships

Huge user base

Trusted and well-known

Cons:

History of security issues

Some inactive profiles

Well, I am sure you've heard of Ashley Madison. For better or for worse, this site has earned itself a place as one of the best hookup sites of all time.

If you don't know, Ashely Madison made a name for itself as a place for married people to find discreet relationships. This controversial approach to online dating proved to be massively popular.

Today, Ashley Madison retains a reputation for affairs, but it's also a great place to find casual, no-strings-attached relationships.

The reason why this app is so popular with so many people is the open-minded atmosphere. No one is going to judge you for seeking a casual hookup or if you're just looking to get laid.

You can be yourself, and let people know exactly what you are looking for. You can get started on Ashley Madison for free. Just create your user account and you are ready to get started.

Check out Ashley Madison



2. AdultFriendFinder: Best for casual local hookups

Pros:

Great for adult chat

Strictly for hooking up

Cons:

Lack of matching questions

Old school website

When it comes to casual dating sites, AdultFriendFinder really takes the cake. This dating site was made specifically for adults seeking hookups, and sex buddies.

In order to get started on AdultFriendFinder, you will have to create an account. Luckily for all of us, registration is totally free. Once you are all signed up, you can start looking for a match.

Now, for those of you who like to take things into your own hands, you are going to like this site. AdultFriendFinder doesn't match you up with other users like the traditional dating app. Rather, the site leaves it up to you to find singles and couples who are looking for hookups, dates, and sex.

The AdultFriendFinder website has an entire section of the site dedicated to hookups so that you can easily find sex, threesomes, swingers, and cybersex.

Check out AdultFriendFinder



3. SeekingArrangement: Best for younger women

Pros:

Good for sugar babies and sugar daddies/mommas

Always free for women

Cons:

Membership is not free for men

Be on alert for scammers

This option might be one of the most unique dating sites on this list. SeekingArrangement is a massively popular dating site that was created for a very specific purpose. This site is all about sugar babies and sugar daddies (or sugar mommas).

In a traditional sugar relationship, there is a younger, attractive partner and an older, financially established partner. The relationship is mutually beneficial for both partners. That being said, if you are the older, well-off partner, be prepared to drop some money here.

In order to get started on SeekingArrangements, you'll have to create an account. If you're a woman, great news— your membership will always be 100% free. Now, if you're a man, you will have to pay to play.

Premium plans start at $14.99 per month. If this sounds interesting to you, you can expect to find a match in less than a week.

Check out SeekingArrangements



4. Zoosk: Best casual dating app

Pros:

Massive user base

Good for finding dates

Cons:

Not exclusively for hookups

Some features cost money

Zoosk is a dating app and website that provides a more traditional online dating experience. Users can quickly and easily find singles and relaxed relationships online.

If you're just looking to get laid, you might have a slightly harder time on this site, since its members might be looking for more of a dating situation.

One of the best features of Zoosk is the advanced search system. This is one of the few dating sites that let you search for users yourself. You can narrow down your search with the advanced filters and search according to interests, location, gender, sexual orientation, and more.

Zoosk is also great for finding a love match anywhere in the world. With a huge user base of over 40 million active users, it's pretty easy to find a date no matter where you are.

The only downside to Zoosk is that the chat feature is not free. You can create a free account to browse the site, but you'll have to upgrade to message other users. Premium accounts start at $29.95 per month.

Check out Zoosk



5. Hinge: Best for finding a match quickly

Pros:

It's easy to find a like-minded match

High number of female users

Clean app design

Cons:

It's not great for older users

Not ideal for alternative relationships

Hinge is a casual dating app that caters to both long term and short term dating. If you are strictly looking for a one night stand, it might be slightly more difficult to find a hookup on this app. That being said, with nearly 5 stars in the Apple Store, it's safe to say that most users are satisfied.

Hinge markets itself as an online dating app that is "designed to be deleted." In other words, the creators of this app are dedicated to helping people find a match, whatever that may be.

I would certainly place Hinge as one of the best free dating apps on the market, whether you're looking for a simple date, a serious relationship, or something that is no-strings-attached.

Now, if you are interested in a threesome, or other non-traditional relationships, this is not the best option. Hinge isn't really designed to help people find alternative dating matches. So, if you're looking for a straight forward, free dating site, Hinge is a safe bet.

Check out Hinge



6. Bumble: Best app for women

Pros:

Gives women more control

The majority of matches lead to a conversation

Cons:

Limited search function

Men can't make the first move

Bumble has created a unique hookup app that gives women the upper hand. If you're a woman in the online dating scene, you know exactly how frustrating it can be to weed through unwanted messages.

Bumble has created a simple yet effective way to combat this common complaint. Here's how it works. Bumble uses the ever-popular swiping system to create matches. Once a match is made, it's up to the woman to initiate a conversation. If a message isn't sent within a set timeframe, the match disappears.

Now, if you're a guy, this system can be a little bit frustrating, but it also takes the pressure off. You don't have to worry about those corny pick-up lines, just sit back and let your inbox fill up.

If you're looking for a hookup, Bumble is a great option. While there are a significant number of users looking for long term relationships, it's still pretty easy to find a hookup or one-night stand.

Check out Bumble



7. Her: Best for LGBTQ women

Pros:

Exclusively for LGBTQ women

Easy to find a hookup or relationship

Con:

There are some inactive accounts

App occasionally glitches

If you're looking for free dating sites and hookup apps for the LGBTQ community, this is an exciting new option. Her is an app made just for gay, bisexual and transgender women.

In the past, lesbian women have struggled to find online dating sites just for them. With Her, it's easy to find a match in your city.

Her is is a little bit more than a simple dating app. This app also functions as a social media platform. That means it's possible to find anything from a new friend, to a relaxed date, to a full-on relationship. And with over 4 million women actively using the app, it should be no problem meeting new people.

Aside from browsing the app for potential matches, users can also find local LGBTQ events to meet local hookups and join online clubs.

Check out Her



8. Match.com: Best for straightforward hookups

Pros:

Safe and secure online dating

Advanced matching algorithm

Cons:

Premium membership is pricey

Free features are limited

Whether you're looking to fall in love or just find a friend with benefits, Match has your back. This company has been around for a very long time, and they know exactly how to help people find like-minded singles.

Part of this success comes from the excellent matching algorithm. Match.com has each user answer a set of specific questions. The site will learn your preferences and suggest users that they feel are a good match for you. The algorithm alone makes this one of the best hookup sites out there.

The downside to Match.com is that free members will only get limited features. If you decide to spring for a paid membership I recommend getting the three-month package for around $20 per month.

That being said, Match.com is one of the best dating sites out there for finding a range of relationship types.

Check out Match.com



9. OkCupid: Best for finding a specific match

Pros:

In-depth questionnaire

Good for all types of relationships

Cons:

Many users are looking for something serious

The signup process is tedious

OkCupid is hands down, one of the best free dating sites on the market. OkCupid has been around for a long time but they've managed to stay relevant throughout the years.

Part of the reason for this is that the app allows people to really be themselves. The coolest feature of OkCupid is the ability to make your preferences super clear. You can choose political views, religious preferences, sexual orientations, and more.

On top of that, OkCupid is great for men, women, non-binary and transexual people. It may be one of the most inclusive online dating apps out there.

OkCupid has a free basic membership with the ability to upgrade. If you decide to go premium, membership starts at $19.99 per month.

Check out OkCupid



10. Tinder: Best for one night stands

Pros:

Great for finding quick hookups

Massive user base

Cons:

Potential for catfish and fake accounts

Geared towards younger users

Out of all the dating apps out there, Tinder is probably the most well known. There are many people who would consider Tinder to be the best hookup site out there.

Tinder emerged hot on the scene way back in 2012 and immediately gained massive popularity. Tinder stands out from other dating apps because members can find no-strings-attached dates without any shame.

The other great thing about Tinder is that it's totally free. Sure, there are some opportunities to upgrade, but you can enjoy all of the basic features without paying a dime. Singles can quickly and easily find a match in their city with little effort on their part.

To get started all you need is a valid email address and a user name. Once you're signed up, create a simple bio with a few profile pictures. After that, you can swipe through other members and find dates.

Check out Tinder



11. Reddit: Best for kinks and fetishes

Pros:

It's completely free

There are lots of adult subreddits

Cons:

There is no screening process

You need an account to message users

Reddit is a super popular social media platform that allows users to form and join specific online communities called subreddits. Each subreddit is dedicated to a topic and members can post forum discussions to engage with each other.

While most people think of Reddit for wholesome entertainment, it's actually one of the best free hookup sites on the web. There are several reasons why I think Reddit is one of the best sites for hooking up.

First, it's totally free. You can create an account and interact with other users at no cost at all. Second, there are a ton of adult subreddits where you can find anything from free adult content to local hookups.

Lastly, creating an account is insanely easy. All you need is a username, email address, and password. If this sounds interesting to you, I suggest checking the subreddit called r/R4R. This subreddit is dedicated to connecting local people and many cities have their own version.

Check out Reddit r/r4r



12. Doublelist: Best for finding hookups in your city



Pros:

Most members are looking for something casual

Large category selection

Great for all sexual orientations

Cons:

Look out for scams

Doublelist comes through as another great option for hookup sites. This site is a popular replacement for the beloved Craigslist personals. If you've ever used a personal listing before, you know it can be a great way to meet local people interested in some naughty fun.

Now, if you've never used a site like this, don't expect your classic dating site profiles. Instead of scrolling through profiles, you'll be scrolling through listings. Each listing will mention what that person is looking for, where they live, and a little bit about them.

Unlike other listing sites, Doublelist is exclusively for singles looking for a local hookup. It's also great for couples looking for a threesome partner. Doublelist is totally free to members. To sign up, simply provide an email address and a user name.

Check out Doublelist



13. Grindr: Best for gay men

Pros:

A thriving LGBTQ community

Huge user base

Lots of opportunities for hooking up

Cons:

Limited options for gay women

Poor user support

Grindr has made a name for itself as one of the best apps for gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer men. Users can find like-minded individuals to hook up with or go on casual dates.

Now, Grindr is set up a little differently than an option like Tinder. Instead of swiping through profiles, you will be shown a grid of thumbnails. Each thumbnail is a different user profile that you can check out.

Users can message each other and get together if they feel a connection. If you are seeking a no-strings-attached relationship, Grindr is a great place to start. Most of the users on this site are not interested in something serious.

Most cities have a massive number of profiles to check out. Grindr is available as an app so that you can match on the go. You can download it in the Apple Store or the Google Play Store. To create an account, just provide a user name and an email address. Paid plans start at $24.99 per month.

Check out Grindr



14. Blendr: Best for international dating

Pros:

Easy to find friends with benefits

Dedicated hookup feature

Cons:

The user base is still small in the U.S.

Some inactive accounts

Blendr is a new option for millennials looking for friends with benefits. This site has a dedicated "encounters" section that makes it easy to find a hookup in your area.

I will say, out of all the sites on this list, Blendr may be the best for finding a hookup while traveling. There is a thriving Blendr community around the world made up of 200 million users.

The only downside— if you are based in the U.S., the user base is fairly limited. If you're in a major city, this should be no problem, but those of you in smaller towns might have a harder time finding matches.

Most of the users on Blendr are young professionals just looking for a good time. If you're planning to travel the world and you're trying to get laid, this is the way to go.

Sign up is fast and easy. Just provide a valid email address and a user name to start browsing profiles.

Check out Blendr



15. Feeld: Best for alternative relationships

Pros:

Dedicated to kinks and non-traditional relationships

Perfect for threesomes

Great user support

Cons:

Issues uploading photos

Occasional glitches

Last on this list is one of the most unique sites around. Feeld was created specifically for people who are interested in alternative relationships.

What are alternative relationships? I'm talking about threesomes, polyamory, open relationships, and more. In fact, Feeld markets itself as an option for both couples and singles trying to get like-minded partners.

Users can find a simple date or set up a full-on orgy if the mood strikes. The community on Feeld is super open-minded, making it an ideal option for those of you with kinks and fetishes.

Users can enjoy Feeld for free, with the option to upgrade. Paid plans start at $15.99 per month. Feeld is available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

To start browsing profiles, all you need is an email address, user name, and password. As an alternative, you can also use Facebook to open an account.

Check out Feeld

Quick Hookup Safety Tips

Never give out your personal home address to a stranger

Look out for scams. If someone is asking for your credit card or bank information, run far away!

Meet in a public place for your first meeting.

Tell a friend when you plan on getting home.

Keep personal information like your workplace, email address, and phone number private.

Always use protection when you hookup.

Hookup Sites vs Apps

When it comes to finding a casual hookup in your city, there are a million options available. And if you've just started casual dating online, you may have noticed the massive selection of hookup sites and apps out there.

The question is, are hookup sites or apps better?

The answer is not so simple. Choosing between a hookup site and a hookup app comes down to your own personal preference.

Hookup apps are best for those of you who prefer to use your phone for chatting and finding matches. Apps give you the freedom to take your casual hookups on the go.

On the other hand, if you prefer using your desktop or laptop, you might enjoy using hookup sites.

All that being said, most of these hookup sites and online dating apps, have options for both mobile and desktop.

Whether you choose a dating app or a hookup site, you should be able to find a great hookup as long as you make your preferences clear. At the end of the day, you can't go wrong with either option.

How to Tell if it's Legit

Here is the big question. How can you make sure a hookup app or site is legit?

I'll be honest with you— there are quite a few sites out there that are no good. You might find yourself chatting with a catfish, or struggling to find a match at all. If that's the case, you might be using a bad dating site.

There are a few ways to ensure that the dating site you use is safe and effective. First off, make sure that the site you are using verifies each user. This could be a simple email verification or text verification. This helps to weed out the scammers and bots.

The next thing you want to look for is the matching system. In most cases, dating sites have some sort of questionnaire that helps you find like-minded people interested in casual sex.

Lastly, it helps to read some reviews on the app you are interested in. Luckily for you, we've got 15 reviews right here for you to check out.

So, without further ado, let's jump into it.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, whether you're just looking to get laid or find a third for your threesome, there are several safe and effective sites out there. Think about what you're seeking and begin exploring some of the options above. The best part is, all of these sites are available for free. Remember to stay safe and above all, have fun!