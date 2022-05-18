10th annual San Antonio Book Festival celebrates reading Saturday with all-ages, free fun

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival
The free event will take place downtown from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
The San Antonio Book Festival returns in-person to the Central Library and Southwest School of Art for the first time since 2019 for its 10th anniversary event.
This year's lineup features authors ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown to familiar local face Judge Nelson Wolff.
The free, daylong festival features more than 90 local, regional and national authors including Emma Straub (This Time Tomorrow
) and Fernando A. Flores (Valleyesque
), and a gamut of all-ages programming. Panels include both live and virtual options for in-person attendees, and sessions held in the Russell Hill Rogers Tent and Texas Monthly
Terrace will also be streamed on the festival's YouTube channel for those who can't make it all the way downtown.
Notable panels include "Assimilation and Belonging," featuring Julissa Arce (11:15 a.m., Russell Hill Rogers Tent
); "Graphic Storytelling: Past and Present," featuring David Bowles, Raúl the Third and Laura Gao (1:30 p.m., Coates Chapel
); and "Trans Literature and Art," featuring Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, Eileen Myles, Denne Michele Norris and Torrey Peters (3 p.m., San Antonio Book Festival Virtual Tent
).
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Central Library, 600 Soledad St., Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St. and 1201 Navarro St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.