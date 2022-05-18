10th annual San Antonio Book Festival celebrates reading Saturday with all-ages, free fun

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Book Festival The free event will take place downtown from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

The San Antonio Book Festival returns in-person to the Central Library and Southwest School of Art for the first time since 2019 for its 10th anniversary event.This year's lineup features authors ranging from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown to familiar local face Judge Nelson Wolff.The free, daylong festival features more than 90 local, regional and national authors including Emma Straub () and Fernando A. Flores (), and a gamut of all-ages programming. Panels include both live and virtual options for in-person attendees, and sessions held in the Russell Hill Rogers Tent andTerrace will also be streamed on the festival's YouTube channel for those who can't make it all the way downtown.Notable panels include "Assimilation and Belonging," featuring Julissa Arce (); "Graphic Storytelling: Past and Present," featuring David Bowles, Raúl the Third and Laura Gao (); and "Trans Literature and Art," featuring Alex Marzano-Lesnevich, Eileen Myles, Denne Michele Norris and Torrey Peters ().