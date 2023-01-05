11th annual Holocaust Learn and Remember series begins this week in San Antonio

This year's theme, censorship, will address information control and propaganda during the Nazi regime.

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Events will be held at libraries across San Antonio, as well as virtually. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Events will be held at libraries across San Antonio, as well as virtually.
The San Antonio Public Library has partnered with the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio to present the Holocaust Learn & Remember series from January 3-29. Now in its 11th year, the monthlong series will include events commemorating victims and survivors of the Holocaust and presentations centered around this year’s theme, censorship.

The series comes during an ongoing wave of increased antisemitic incidents in Texas — the highest number of incidents in Southwest Texas since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking them in 1979.

This year's events include a traveling exhibition entitled “War of Ideas: Nazi Censorship and Book Burning”(Free, noon-8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 3-15, Cody Branch Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Rd., (210) 207-9100; Jan. 17-29, Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-2704); a talk with Dr. Roger Barnes on both Nazi propaganda during Hitler’s regime and neo-Nazi propaganda today (Free, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 9,  6-7 p.m. Jan. 10, virtual, mysapl.org); and a closing program featuring author and second-generation Holocaust survivor Anna Salton Eison, which outlines her accidental discovery of two watercolor paintings from her father depicting the horrors of the Holocaust (Free,  6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.).

In-person events will take place at numerous San Antonio libraries, while virtual events can be accessed on the SAPL website. A full list is available online.

