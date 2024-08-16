13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio unveils new nightmares for this Halloween season

The downtown attraction's latest season kicks off Friday, Sept. 13, and it will be open select nights until Nov. 9. Voted one of the nation's five most terrifying haunted houses by USA Today, the 13th Floor Haunted House is celebrating 15 years of making San Antonio scream.
The attraction's two new themes, dubbed Dead Again and The Grimm, are designed to terrify with immersive settings and live actors in elaborate costumes.
Dead Again is reminiscent of apocalyptic zombie stories such as The Last of Us and I am Legend. In this world, a global rise in temperature triggers a virus outbreak that turns people into zombies.
For lovers of twisted fairy tales, The Grimm theme tells the story of Little Red Riding Hood, who gets her hands on an enchanted book inspired by the tales of the Brothers Grimm. When opened under the Blood Moon, the tome's monstrous stories come to life.
This year, existing 13th Floor attractions have also added new features, including a zombie-infested market square in the Last of Spinehelm Zombie Shooting Range.
Adults 21 and older who wish to imbibe while taking a break from the terror can also enjoy a speciality shot at the Copper Tavern Secret Bar.
Presale tickets will be available online starting Wednesday, Aug. 21 at noon, with prices starting at $19.99.
