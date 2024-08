13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio unveils new nightmares for this Halloween season

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / 13th Floor Haunted House Visitors to San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House selfie with a ghoulish presence.

The 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio has petrifying plans for the upcoming Halloween season, including two new themed areas to explore.The downtown attraction's latest season kicks off Friday, Sept. 13, and it will be open select nights until Nov. 9.The attraction's two new themes, dubbed Dead Again and The Grimm, are designed to terrify with immersive settings and live actors in elaborate costumes.Dead Again is reminiscent of apocalyptic zombie stories such asand. In this world, a global rise in temperature triggers a virus outbreak that turns people into zombies.For lovers of twisted fairy tales, The Grimm theme tells the story of Little Red Riding Hood, who gets her hands on an enchanted book inspired by the tales of the Brothers Grimm. When opened under the Blood Moon, the tome's monstrous stories come to life.Presale tickets will be available online starting Wednesday, Aug. 21 at noon, with prices starting at $19.99.