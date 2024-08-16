WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio unveils new nightmares for this Halloween season

The spooky attraction is celebrating 15 years of scaring San Antonio senseless.

By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Visitors to San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House selfie with a ghoulish presence. - Courtesy Photo / 13th Floor Haunted House
Courtesy Photo / 13th Floor Haunted House
Visitors to San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House selfie with a ghoulish presence.
The 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio has petrifying plans for the upcoming Halloween season, including two new themed areas to explore.

The downtown attraction's latest season kicks off Friday, Sept. 13, and it will be open select nights until Nov. 9. Voted one of the nation's five most terrifying haunted houses by USA Today, the 13th Floor Haunted House is celebrating 15 years of making San Antonio scream.

The attraction's two new themes, dubbed Dead Again and The Grimm, are designed to terrify with immersive settings and live actors in elaborate costumes.

Dead Again is reminiscent of apocalyptic zombie stories such as The Last of Us and I am Legend. In this world, a global rise in temperature triggers a virus outbreak that turns people into zombies.

For lovers of twisted fairy tales, The Grimm theme tells the story of Little Red Riding Hood, who gets her hands on an enchanted book inspired by the tales of the Brothers Grimm. When opened under the Blood Moon, the tome's monstrous stories come to life.

“Every year, we push the boundaries of fear,” Blaine Skreenock, general manager of 13th Floor San Antonio, said in an emailed statement. “This year, guests will experience top-notch scares in one of the most historic buildings in the city."

This year, existing 13th Floor attractions have also added new features, including a zombie-infested market square in the Last of Spinehelm Zombie Shooting Range.

Adults 21 and older who wish to imbibe while taking a break from the terror can also enjoy a speciality shot at the Copper Tavern Secret Bar. 

Presale tickets will be available online starting Wednesday, Aug. 21 at noon, with prices starting at $19.99.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Smoke Skybar will host breakdancing competition this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

You don't have to be capable of maneuvers like this to participate in Smoke's breakdance competition.

San Antonio's Retama Park will host wiener dog races this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Doggos will dash for the finish line between horse races scheduled for Saturday at Retama Park.

San Antonio Spurs to play highest number of nationally televised games in 3 years

By Michael Karlis

Jeremy Sochan, Victory Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson (left to right) pose for a photo during the San Antonio Spurs' 2023 Media Day event.

South San Antonio library offering 'type-in' this Saturday

By Anjali Gupta

Austin Typewriter, Ink. will bring vintage typewriters to a San Antonio library so visitors can put poetry, letters or random thoughts down on paper.

San Antonio Spurs to play highest number of nationally televised games in 3 years

By Michael Karlis

Jeremy Sochan, Victory Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson (left to right) pose for a photo during the San Antonio Spurs' 2023 Media Day event.

Defense Department's 2026, 2028 Warrior Games coming to San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shawn Runnells, Team Army athletes, competes in wheelchair basketball during the 2018 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tiger Woods-owned golf venue will debut in San Antonio this fall

By Stephanie Koithan

Tiger Woods has partnered with PopStroke Entertainment Group to bring a golf-themed venue to San Antonio.

If Texas were a country, it would be sixth in the world for Olympic medals

By Stephanie Koithan

Although born in Ohio, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has lived in Texas most of her life.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us