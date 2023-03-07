2023 CAM Perennial debuts at Trinity University's Neidorff Art Gallery Wednesday

click to enlarge Theresa Newsome The exhibition is billed as a "metaphor for hereditary injuries."

March is San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month, both a celebration of and spotlight for local artists and contemporary artwork within the city.Each year's festivities include a keystone exhibition developed by a curator from outside of San Antonio dubbed the CAM Perennial.This year's CAM Perennial is titled "Picking at Scabs," curated by Gil Rocha from Laredo. Featuring works from both San Antonio and Laredo artists, including Anthony Francis, Juan Carlos Escobedo, Anthony Rundblade, Erika Ordoñez, Gary Sweeney and more, the exhibition is billed as a "metaphor for hereditary injuries" — that is, tales of generational suffering, attempts to heal and accepting the scars left behind.The pieces, which come from artists specializing in media ranging from sculpture and painting to photography and prints, are compiled as varied expressions on social, individual, community and generational wounds.