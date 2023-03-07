2023 CAM Perennial debuts at Trinity University's Neidorff Art Gallery Wednesday

Curated by Gil Rocha, 'Picking at Scabs' features work by San Antonio and Laredo artists.

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 3:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The exhibition is billed as a "metaphor for hereditary injuries." - Theresa Newsome
Theresa Newsome
The exhibition is billed as a "metaphor for hereditary injuries."
March is San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month, both a celebration of and spotlight for local artists and contemporary artwork within the city.

Each year's festivities include a keystone exhibition developed by a curator from outside of San Antonio dubbed the CAM Perennial.

This year's CAM Perennial is titled "Picking at Scabs," curated by Gil Rocha from Laredo. Featuring works from both San Antonio and Laredo artists, including Anthony Francis, Juan Carlos Escobedo, Anthony Rundblade, Erika Ordoñez, Gary Sweeney and more, the exhibition is billed as a "metaphor for hereditary injuries" — that is, tales of generational suffering, attempts to heal and accepting the scars left behind.

The pieces, which come from artists specializing in media ranging from sculpture and painting to photography and prints, are compiled as varied expressions on social, individual, community and generational wounds.

Free, opening reception 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, on view 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Apr. 8, Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery, Trinity University, One Trinity Place, contemporaryartmonth.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October

By Christianna Davies

Artists and performers showcase works in a variety of disciplines at Luminaria each year.

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

By Michael Karlis

Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .

San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

By Michael Karlis

The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.

San Antonio small press Ghoulish Books opening horror bookshop after a successful Kickstarter

By Christianna Davies

Horror author Max Booth III (right) runs the small press Ghoulish Books with fellow scribe Lori Michelle.

Also in Arts

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October

By Christianna Davies

Artists and performers showcase works in a variety of disciplines at Luminaria each year.

San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

By Michael Karlis

The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

By Michael Karlis

Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .

MADiSON fever: Part 2 and VR version of the 'Scariest Video Game of All Time' coming up

By Enrique Lopetegui

The game MADiSON has a hybrid psychological horror-survival structure.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us