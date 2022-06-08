24-hour play festival celebrates late San Antonio playwright Sterling Houston

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Classic Theatre A showcase of plays produced during the festival will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Lakeview College.

Hosted by The Classic Theatre of San Antonio, the play festival TheatreNOW! draws inspiration from the life and work of late SA playwright and cultural icon Sterling Houston.Born in 1945, Houston was a prolific artist who explored themes of identity.Presented as part of the Sterling Houston Festival, TheatreNOW! is based on Theatre ASAP by The San Antonio Theatre Coalition, a group in which Houston was heavily involved.On June 10, some 40 artists will work to create five separate 10-minute original plays to present at the showcase the following evening. Each team will receive a random quote from one of Houston's works that they must incorporate into their own play.Teams will have 24 hours to write and rehearse their plays before hitting the stage for the one-night-only performance."The Classic is happy to partner with SATCO to bring this event back to San Antonio, and we are thrilled to be joining so many wonderful arts organizations to celebrate the legacy of a wonderful and authentic San Antonio voice like Sterling Houston's," said J. Robert "Jimmy" Moore, executive and artistic director at The Classic.