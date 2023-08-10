48 Hour Film Project to showcase new works from San Antonio filmmakers at Saturday screening

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / 48 Hour Film Project San Antonio Local filmmakers had two days to make their entries for the competition.

Last month, San Antonio teams submitted their films to the annual 48 Hour Film Project competition.This regional contest, held in cities across the country, challenges filmmaking teams to put together an entire film within 48 hours of drawing a genre out of a hat and being assigned three elements that every team must include in their project.The result is more than 30 films created through the power of caffeine, creative drive and sheer willpower.A panel of three judges including musician and actress Patricia Vonne,film writer Kiko Martinez and Chris Stryder, winner of last year's 48 Hour Film Project, will critique the entries. The winner of the Best Film award will go on to have their film screened at Filmapalooza 2024 International Film Festival in LA.Everyone attending the premiere screening plays a critical role in determining the winner of the event's coveted Audience Award.Tickets are on sale now.