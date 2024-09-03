50-year retrospective of San Antonio artist Rolando Briseño opens Thursday

The exhibition opens this Thursday at Centro de Artes Gallery, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave., and includes a free reception from 6-9 p.m.
Perhaps as a carry-over from his time as the youngest member of the San Antonio-based Chicano collective Con Safo in the 1970s, Briseño conflates the role of the artist with that of a cultural adjustor — one whose work is both politically and philosophically charged and intentionally seeks sociopolitical change and growth.
Much of his work since the early 1990s deals with the idea of interpersonal exchange, gatherings and, ultimately, food. In his work, food is treated as a both a metaphorical and a literal cultural signifier — as well as both content and medium — and it forms the conceptual basis of this exhibition.
Free, opening reception 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, visiting hours 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Centro de Artes Gallery, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave., (210) 207-6960, sa.gov/arts.
