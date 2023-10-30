62nd annual Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels Nov. 3-12

Events will take place at the Wurstfest Grounds at Landa Park — including the Stelzenplatz expansion located across the Comal River.

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 9:24 am

click to enlarge The fest will feature a variety of music, from polka bands to master yodelers. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The fest will feature a variety of music, from polka bands to master yodelers.
In 1845, a German nobleman named Prince Carl established a settlement on the banks of the Guadalupe River, naming it after Solms-Braunfels, a county in west-central Germany. Today, New Braunfels celebrates those roots with a 10-day bash known as Wurstfest.

During the event's 62nd installment, a specially created fairground will come alive with music from anyone from orchestras to polka bands and even master yodelers, not to mention carnival rides, shopping from local vendors and of course bier und wurst, alongside other German delicacies and drinks.

Events will take place at the Wurstfest Grounds at Landa Park — including the Stelzenplatz expansion located across the Comal River. The "Wurstwagen" shuttle service offers a way to get around.

While there's no official dress code, "dirndls, lederhosen, and silly hats are encouraged," as the fest's website says.

$18-$22.50, 4-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4-12, 120 Landa St., New Braunfels, (830) 625-9167, wurstfest.com.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

