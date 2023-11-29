A Drag Queen Christmas will deck the halls of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre Sunday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Murray & Peter Present
Miz Cracker (left), Crystal Methyd (center) and Jimbo the Drag Clown are among the all-star cast.
Some of the most exhilarating queens from RuPaul's Drag Race
are here to slay — or should we say, sleigh.
The longest-running drag tour in America, now in its ninth year, A Drag Queen Christmas is a fab holiday extravaganza that's bringing a dazzling array of former Drag Race
contestants to the stage.
Hosted by Miz Cracker, runner-up on the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
, the spectacular also includes the winning queens from the latest seasons of both Drag Race
and All Stars
: Sasha Colby and Jimbo the Drag Clown.
Performer and choreographer Todrick Hall as well as queens Alyssa Edwards, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Crystal Methyd, Jessica Wild, Heidi N Closet, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Trinity the Tuck round out the wild and ribald coast-to-coast tour.
$53 and up, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
