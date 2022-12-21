A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The touring production emceed by Lucy Darling will feature a variety of circus acts.

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge The show will be studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The show will be studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.
Contortionists, acrobats and gymnasts put their talents on display to classic Christmas tunes in this touring production.

Emcee and hostess Lucy Darling — who's been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley's Believe It or Not — narrates a show studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.

Not to be confused with the shows run by Canadian entertainment company Cirque Du Soleil, the production is put on by a subsidiary of Nederlander Organization, one of the United States' largest operators of theaters and music venues.

$39.50 and up, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

