A Magical Cirque Christmas brings high-flying acts to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre The show will be studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.

Contortionists, acrobats and gymnasts put their talents on display to classic Christmas tunes in this touring production.Emcee and hostess Lucy Darling — who's been featured in theand— narrates a show studded with candy canes, tinsel and snowflakes.Not to be confused with the shows run by Canadian entertainment company Cirque Du Soleil, the production is put on by a subsidiary of Nederlander Organization, one of the United States' largest operators of theaters and music venues.