Aaron Sorkin's take on To Kill a Mockingbird heads to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre May 2-7

The tour's cast includes Emmy-winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch and Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Aaron Sorkin's stage version unfolds from the perspective of Finch himself rather than that of his 6-year-old daughter Scout. - Julieta Cervantes
Julieta Cervantes
Aaron Sorkin's stage version unfolds from the perspective of Finch himself rather than that of his 6-year-old daughter Scout.
The 2018 stage adaptation of Harper Lee's iconic novel To Kill a Mockingbird makes its way to San Antonio as part of its first national tour.

The play follows 1930s Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch's defense of Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. But, unlike the book, Aaron Sorkin's stage version unfolds from the perspective of Finch himself rather than that of his 6-year-old daughter Scout.

That switch amplifies the internal and external challenges the trial places on Finch, while moving two Black characters, the wrongly accused Robinson and Calpurnia, the Finches' housekeeper, into the foreground of the story.

The tour's cast includes Emmy-winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch and Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson.

$45 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 2-7, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Tags:

