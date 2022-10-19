Acerbic comedian David Spade brings his wit to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Tinseltown Spade co-starred in 1995's Tommy Boy and 1996's Black Sheep with the late Chris Farley.

David Spade got his start in the '90s on, where he excelled at depicting characters who dripped with sarcasm.One of his most memorable creations was a steward for Total Bastard Airlines, who insulted departing passengers with a mocking "buh-bye" — something that briefly blossomed into a pop-culture catchphrase before "Bye, Felicia" caught on.Spade went on to co-star in 1995'sand 1996'swith the late Chris Farley, anotheralum of the same era. In the early 2000s, Spade starred in the sitcomand moved into voiceovers for animated films.He's still a regular on late night shows and podcasts, where he regularly leaves hosts in stitches. If you want to get a sense of Spade's comedic chops, look for the video of him telling anecdotes onabout the times he's "run into" Sir Paul McCartney.