Acerbic comedian David Spade brings his wit to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this Saturday

Shutterstock / Tinseltown
Spade co-starred in 1995's Tommy Boy and 1996's Black Sheep with the late Chris Farley.
David Spade got his start in the '90s on Saturday Night Live
, where he excelled at depicting characters who dripped with sarcasm.
One of his most memorable creations was a steward for Total Bastard Airlines, who insulted departing passengers with a mocking "buh-bye" — something that briefly blossomed into a pop-culture catchphrase before "Bye, Felicia" caught on.
Spade went on to co-star in 1995's Tommy Boy
and 1996's Black Sheep
with the late Chris Farley, another SNL
alum of the same era. In the early 2000s, Spade starred in the sitcom Just Shoot Me!
and moved into voiceovers for animated films.
He's still a regular on late night shows and podcasts, where he regularly leaves hosts in stitches. If you want to get a sense of Spade's comedic chops, look for the video of him telling anecdotes on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
about the times he's "run into" Sir Paul McCartney.
$45.25-$125, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
