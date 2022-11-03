Acerbic comedian Lewis Black comes to San Antonio's Empire Theatre this Saturday

In his topical standup appearances, Black is unafraid of tackling weighty subjects such as the Bible, abortion, gun control, or baby boomers.

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 8:30 am

Black has unleashed his acid tongue on the world in a bevy of specials on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and Epix.
Joey L. for ACLU
Black has unleashed his acid tongue on the world in a bevy of specials on HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and Epix.
It's hard to dispute that the world's in a mess right now. Tightly wound comedian Lewis Black knows it.

Further, he's unhappy about it. And he's willing to share those thoughts, loudly and passionately, which makes him the King of Rant.

$45-$106, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

