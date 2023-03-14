Actor and comedian DeRay Davis brings stand-up tour to LOL Comedy Club this weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency Gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill Davis' hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black.

Actor and stand-up comic DeRay Davis is perhaps best known for his comedic takes on what it means to grow up Black and poor on Chicago's South Side, including how to explain why you have "whack-ass shoes" and how to sell crack for your uncle.Similar gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill his hit 2017 Netflix Special. Davis' work beyond stand-up includes appearances inand the Fox seriesHe also has a recurring role as Peaches in the FX series