Actor and comedian DeRay Davis brings stand-up tour to LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Davis is perhaps best known for his comedic takes on what it means to grow up Black and poor on Chicago's South Side.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 8:30 am

Gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill Davis' hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black.
Gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill Davis' hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black.
Actor and stand-up comic DeRay Davis is perhaps best known for his comedic takes on what it means to grow up Black and poor on Chicago's South Side, including how to explain why you have "whack-ass shoes" and how to sell crack for your uncle.

Similar gritty-yet-hilarious observations — along with humorous takes on the United States' pervasive racial issues — fill his hit 2017 Netflix Special How to Act Black. Davis' work beyond stand-up includes appearances in Scary Movie 4, 21 Jump Street and the Fox series Empire.

He also has a recurring role as Peaches in the FX series Snowfall.

Tables for $80-$320, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 17, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

