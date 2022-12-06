Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust, which is available on Spotify.

One of the hottest comedians on the circuit is coming to San Antonio for a six-show run. Perhaps best known for his role in Ben Stiller's cult classic, Godfrey got his start performing impressions of his college football teammates. However, the Chicago-born comedian quickly realized that his locker room stand-up routine could lead to a career.Since then, Godfrey's made appearances in comedies includingas well as playing supporting roles alongside Queen Latifah in, and co-starring with Snoop Dogg inGodfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast, which is available on Spotify.