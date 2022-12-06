Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week

Known for his role in Zoolander, the comedian has also appeared in films including Johnson Family Vacation and Soul Plane.

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 8:00 am

Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust, which is available on Spotify. - Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust, which is available on Spotify.
One of the hottest comedians on the circuit is coming to San Antonio for a six-show run. Perhaps best known for his role in Ben Stiller's cult classic Zoolander, Godfrey got his start performing impressions of his college football teammates. However, the Chicago-born comedian quickly realized that his locker room stand-up routine could lead to a career.

Since then, Godfrey's made appearances in comedies including Johnson Family Vacation as well as playing supporting roles alongside Queen Latifah in The Cookout, and co-starring with Snoop Dogg in Soul Plane.

Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust, which is available on Spotify.

$40-$120, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

