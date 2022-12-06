Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust, which is available on Spotify.
One of the hottest comedians on the circuit is coming to San Antonio for a six-show run. Perhaps best known for his role in Ben Stiller's cult classic Zoolander
, Godfrey got his start performing impressions of his college football teammates. However, the Chicago-born comedian quickly realized that his locker room stand-up routine could lead to a career.
Since then, Godfrey's made appearances in comedies including Johnson Family Vacation
as well as playing supporting roles alongside Queen Latifah in The Cookout
, and co-starring with Snoop Dogg in Soul Plane
.
Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust
, which is available on Spotify.
$40-$120, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter