Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans stops at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on stand-up tour

Courtesy of Aztec Theatre
In 2020, Wayans signed a deal with HBO Max to create scripted shows and stand-up comedy specials.
If someone was planning a double feature screening, they probably couldn't curate two films as different as Darren Aronofsky's drama Requiem for a Dream
and the comedy Scary Movie
. Both were released in 2000, yet they occupy opposite ends of the cinematic spectrum.
However, they have something in common: Marlon Wayans. The actor and comedian starred in both early in his career.
Since then, his filmography has been similarly inconsistent. For every solid sleeper like On the Rocks
, he also has a tacky, mainstream foray like Little Man
or White Chicks
.
. He'll also star in a new movie coming out this year called Boo!
, which tells the story of a father who tries to help his teenage daughter fight of a bunch of possessed Halloween decorations. Sounds awfully similar to his 2013 comedy A Haunted House
, but maybe it will surprise us.
$49.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
