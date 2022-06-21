Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans stops at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on stand-up tour

Wayans comes to the Alamo City on his Microphone Fiend tour on Saturday, June 25.

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge In 2020, Wayans signed a deal with HBO Max to create scripted shows and stand-up comedy specials. - COURTESY OF AZTEC THEATRE
Courtesy of Aztec Theatre
In 2020, Wayans signed a deal with HBO Max to create scripted shows and stand-up comedy specials.
If someone was planning a double feature screening, they probably couldn't curate two films as different as Darren Aronofsky's drama Requiem for a Dream and the comedy Scary Movie. Both were released in 2000, yet they occupy opposite ends of the cinematic spectrum.

However, they have something in common: Marlon Wayans. The actor and comedian starred in both early in his career.

Since then, his filmography has been similarly inconsistent. For every solid sleeper like On the Rocks, he also has a tacky, mainstream foray like Little Man or White Chicks.

In 2020, Wayans signed a deal with HBO Max to create scripted shows and stand-up comedy specials, which included last year's Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is. He'll also star in a new movie coming out this year called Boo!, which tells the story of a father who tries to help his teenage daughter fight of a bunch of possessed Halloween decorations. Sounds awfully similar to his 2013 comedy A Haunted House, but maybe it will surprise us.

$49.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om’s motto is “yoga without bounds,” and in practice, it’s just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

