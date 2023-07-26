LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser drops in to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Friday and Saturday

Known for his performances as memorable characters, Reiser's also written, produced and engaged in musical pursuits among the way.

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Reiser will return to his roots as a stand-up for his San Antonio appearance.
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Reiser will return to his roots as a stand-up for his San Antonio appearance.
Paul Reiser is a respected comedian and actor known for his portrayal of memorable — although not always likable — characters, including Mad About You's Paul Buchman, Aliens' dastardly Carter Burke, and more recently, Stranger Things' Dr. Sam Owens.

But his creative endeavors go further than that. Reiser's also written, produced and engaged in musical pursuits among the way.

For his upcoming San Antonio performance, though, it will be all laughs as he returns to his roots as a stand-up — not that he ever left them behind.

$30-$40, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

