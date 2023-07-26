Actor and comedian Paul Reiser drops in to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Friday and Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club Reiser will return to his roots as a stand-up for his San Antonio appearance.

Paul Reiser is a respected comedian and actor known for his portrayal of memorable — although not always likable — characters, including's Paul Buchman,' dastardly Carter Burke, and more recently,' Dr. Sam Owens.But his creative endeavors go further than that. Reiser's also written, produced and engaged in musical pursuits among the way.For his upcoming San Antonio performance, though, it will be all laughs as he returns to his roots as a stand-up — not that he ever left them behind.