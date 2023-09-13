BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Adam Sandler bringing standup tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Sandler will perform here in December as part of The I Missed You Tour.

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 5:35 pm

click to enlarge A bearded Adam Sandler makes an appearance at a fundraising event this summer. - Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
Shutterstock / Michael Mattes
A bearded Adam Sandler makes an appearance at a fundraising event this summer.
Comedian, actor and screenwriter Adam Sandler is bringing his latest standup tour to San Antonio on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Saturday Night Live alum will perform at the AT&T Center (soon to the be the Frost Bank Center) as part of The I Missed You Tour. His fall and winter road dates follow the Adam Sandler LIVE tour, which sold out venues earlier this year.

Since jumping into the national spotlight during the early '90s as an SNL cast member, Sandler has become a bankable presence on the silver screen thanks to roles in hit films including The Waterboy (1998), The Wedding Singer (1998) and the critically acclaimed drama Uncut Gems (2019). He's been nominated for multiple awards and in 2023 received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Tickets for the San Antonio performance go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. Presale access is available for those who sign up for the AT&T Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Comedy” genre.

Ticket price unavailable, Thursday, Dec. 7, Alamodome, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com.

