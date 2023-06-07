Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will take listeners across the universe in Nat Geo Live talk

click to enlarge Ryan Lannom - NASA - JPL Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets.

Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will shine a light on the dark, vast mysteries of outer space in Cosmic Adventures, the latest of Nat Geo Live's speaker series to come to the Tobin Center.Drain will share stories from working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, including tales about the Kepler mission to search for planets beyond our solar system, the Juno mission to explore Jupiter and the Psyche mission to investigate one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets. Expect insights which only those behind the scenes at NASA usually get to see.