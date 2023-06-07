VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will take listeners across the universe in Nat Geo Live talk

Drain will share stories from working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Sunday's event at the Tobin Center.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 8:00 am

Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets.
Ryan Lannom - NASA - JPL
Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets.
Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will shine a light on the dark, vast mysteries of outer space in Cosmic Adventures, the latest of Nat Geo Live's speaker series to come to the Tobin Center.

Drain will share stories from working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, including tales about the Kepler mission to search for planets beyond our solar system, the Juno mission to explore Jupiter and the Psyche mission to investigate one of the largest objects in the asteroid belt.

Audiences will learn about the depths of space and about the importance of aerospace engineers in discovering its secrets. Expect insights which only those behind the scenes at NASA usually get to see.

$15-$45, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

