AEW slams into San Antonio with Holiday Bash at the Freeman Coliseum Wenesday

The event will stage both the live AEW Dynamite and taped AEW Rampage television shows.

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 9:00 am

The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization. - Courtesy Image / AT&T Center
Courtesy Image / AT&T Center
The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization.
All Elite Wrestling is heading back to the Freeman Coliseum for its third-annual Holiday Bash.

The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization.

Led by Tony Khan, an exec with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham FC, AEW started in 2019 and has grown in popularity among pro wrestling fans, emerging as the second most popular league behind the WWE.

The event will stage both the live AEW Dynamite and taped AEW Rampage television shows. Dynamite will air live on TBS, while Rampage will run on TNT on Friday, December 23.

$32 and up, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Zoo welcomes adorable cotton-top tamarin twins

By Brandon Rodriguez

How Adorable are these cotton-top tamarins?

URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show brings festive optics to San Antonio's Lila Cockrell Theatre

By Karly Williams

Geometry, physics and optics all act as a creative backbone of the production.

San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks

By Brandon Rodriguez

Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration.

San Antonio glass artist Adam Smolensky puts an irreverent spin on neon signs at FL!GHT Gallery

By Bryan Rindfuss

A sampling of the neon works featured in artist Adam Smolensky's December exhibition at FL!GHT Gallery

Also in Arts

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum appoints Matthew McLendon to director post

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum will welcome a new director in February.

Nearly half of the San Antonio Spurs' Twitter followers are fake, study says

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Spurs have the sixth highest percentage of fake Twitter followers in the NBA, according to a recent report.

San Antonio Spurs selling Tim Duncan autographed memorabilia in charity auction

By Michael Karlis

The first 10,000 fans that enter the AT&T Center ahead of Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers also get a free Tim Duncan bobblehead.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris to return for one more season with Roadrunners

By Michael Karlis

Frank Harris was named Conference USA player of the year on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us