AEW slams into San Antonio with Holiday Bash at the Freeman Coliseum Wenesday

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to the Freeman Coliseum for its third-annual Holiday Bash.The yuletide-themed beatdown is part of the AEW's third tour through Texas and the second winter special put on by the organization.Led by Tony Khan, an exec with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham FC, AEW started in 2019 and has grown in popularity among pro wrestling fans, emerging as the second most popular league behind the WWE.The event will stage both the liveand tapedtelevision shows.will air live on TBS, whilewill run on TNT on Friday, December 23.