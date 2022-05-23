After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge Nina Westervelt Lighthouse Immersive's Van Gogh exhibition has been shown in multiple U.S. cities, including New York.

Before you start planning an evening of amazing, interactive art, we must be the bearer of bad news. The first couple of weeks of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are sold out.But don't cut your ear off just yet. There are plenty more chances to see this digital presentation of the 19th-century Dutch painter's sunny landscapes, night scenes, portraits and still-life paintings.The illuminating exhibition runs through September 5, meaning those who missed the first couple of weeks can purchase tickets to a show before they're all booked.Among the projected works included in the installation are, 1885),, 1889),, 1888),, 1889) and other favorites.The show was originally scheduled to open in November 2021 and then again in February 2022 but was derailed by "venue-related issues."In February, Corey Ross, producer at Lighthouse Immersive, apologized for the delay and said organizers had finally found "an optimal space in San Antonio" to put on the show.