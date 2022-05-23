After delays, Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition finally opens in San Antonio this week

The exhibition is already sold out for the first few weeks of its run.

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Lighthouse Immersive's Van Gogh exhibition has been shown in multiple U.S. cities, including New York. - NINA WESTERVELT
Nina Westervelt
Lighthouse Immersive's Van Gogh exhibition has been shown in multiple U.S. cities, including New York.
Before you start planning an evening of amazing, interactive art, we must be the bearer of bad news. The first couple of weeks of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are sold out.

But don't cut your ear off just yet. There are plenty more chances to see this digital presentation of the 19th-century Dutch painter's sunny landscapes, night scenes, portraits and still-life paintings.

The illuminating exhibition runs through September 5, meaning those who missed the first couple of weeks can purchase tickets to a show before they're all booked.

Among the projected works included in the installation are Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (The Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889) and other favorites.

The show was originally scheduled to open in November 2021 and then again in February 2022 but was derailed by "venue-related issues."

In February, Corey Ross, producer at Lighthouse Immersive, apologized for the delay and said organizers had finally found "an optimal space in San Antonio" to put on the show.

$39.99-$54.99, timed tickets required, May 26-Sept. 5, Lighthouse ArtSpace, 221 Burleson St., (844) 307-4644, goghsanantonio.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Arts Slideshows

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you’ll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it’s slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There’s a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can’t forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you’ll be sorry if you don’t stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk’s 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn’t just gorgeous — it’s exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

Trending

'Drive-thru zoo' experience returning to the San Antonio Zoo this summer

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo first ran it's drive-thru experience in the spring of 2020.

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

By Marco Aquino

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

Not for Everybody: San Antonio artist Ursula Zavala comes into her own

By Bryan Rindfuss

An installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”n installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”

Public Theater of San Antonio postpones production of She Loves Me due to COVID cases

By Kelly Nelson

From left: She Loves Me cast members Lauren Esquivel, Rick Sanchez, Paige Berry and Grant Bryan.

Also in Arts

Not for Everybody: San Antonio artist Ursula Zavala comes into her own

By Bryan Rindfuss

An installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”n installation view of Zavala’s “Reforma.”

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

By Marco Aquino

Ruiz-Healy Art showcases works by Gaby Collins-Fernandez and Carlos Rosales-Silva

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening eight public pools as weather heats up

By Michael Karlis

Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.

As strike drags on, San Antonio Symphony cancels the remainder of its season

By Sanford Nowlin

Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us