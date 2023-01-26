Agarita and Ballet SA to perform at San Antonio College's McAllister Auditiorium Saturday

click to enlarge Natalia Sun The quartet will be joined by dancers from local ballet troupe Ballet SA.

In its latest collaborative concert, San Antonio quartet Agarita will join forces with Ballet San Antonio to meld choreography with classical music performance.Agarita members Daniel Anastasio (piano), Marisa Bushman (viola), Ignacio Gallego (cello) and Sarah Silver Manzke (violin) will play a range of works including a piano quartet by Johannes Brahms, a solo cello piece composed by Gaspar Cassadó and a solo piano waltz by Frédéric Chopin.The concert will be complemented by choreography by Ballet SA, featuring dancers Sofie Bertolini, Logan Acker, Sabrina Kheirolomoom, Brenna Mulligan and Aidan Carrasquel. Tickets are free through Agarita's website and include a donation option.