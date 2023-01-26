Agarita and Ballet SA to perform at San Antonio College's McAllister Auditiorium Saturday

The program will include works by Johannes Brahms, Gaspar Cassadó and Frédéric Chopin.

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The quartet will be joined by dancers from local ballet troupe Ballet SA. - Natalia Sun
Natalia Sun
The quartet will be joined by dancers from local ballet troupe Ballet SA.
In its latest collaborative concert, San Antonio quartet Agarita will join forces with Ballet San Antonio to meld choreography with classical music performance.

Agarita members Daniel Anastasio (piano), Marisa Bushman (viola), Ignacio Gallego (cello) and Sarah Silver Manzke (violin) will play a range of works including a piano quartet by Johannes Brahms, a solo cello piece composed by Gaspar Cassadó and a solo piano waltz by Frédéric Chopin.

The concert will be complemented by choreography by Ballet SA, featuring dancers Sofie Bertolini, Logan Acker, Sabrina Kheirolomoom, Brenna Mulligan and Aidan Carrasquel. Tickets are free through Agarita's website and include a donation option.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 , McAllister Auditorium, San Antonio College, 1300 San Pedro Ave., (210) 486-0497, agarita.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rescheduled Wheel Of Fortune Live! rolling into San Antonio's Tobin Center later this year

By Brandon Rodriguez

Wheel of Fortune Live's contestants will play for $10,000 in cash prizes along with trips to Paris and Hawaii.

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

Comedian Jo Koy comes to San Antonio's AT&T Center Friday as part of his latest arena tour

By Brandon Rodriguez

Jo Koy's broken box office sales records at some of the nation's highest-profile venues.

WWE Royal Rumble returns to San Antonio Saturday with stacked card at the Alamodome

By Brandon Rodriguez

The card includes a 30-man Royal Rumble match and a 30-woman Royal Rumble match.

Also in Arts

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

By Michael Karlis

Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

San Antonio Zoo ticket sales will go digital starting Wednesday, Jan. 25

By Christianna Davies

A rendering of the planned update to the zoo's main entrance.

Ex-San Antonio Spur Dejounte Murray continues to criticize former team on social media

By Michael Karlis

On Saturday, former Spur Dejounte Murray stood by his disparaging remarks towards the Spurs organization made during an appearance on a podcast hosted by retired basketball star Stephen Jackson.

San Antonio Film Commission opens call for 2023 #FilmSA contest entries

By Christianna Davies

The #FilmSA contest invites young SA filmmakers to explore their craft.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us