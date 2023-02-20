Alamodome pulling in record-setting crowds in run-up to 30th anniversary

More than a million attendees have passed through the stadium's gates since January 2022.

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 5:31 pm

The Spurs 50th anniversary game and WWE Royal Rumble set attendance records at the Alamodome.
Shutterstock / Felix Mizioznikov
The Spurs 50th anniversary game and WWE Royal Rumble set attendance records at the Alamodome.
With more than a million guests passing through its gates since January of last year, the Alamodome has experienced surges in both attendees and crowd-drawing events.

So much so that officials with the sports and events facility are calling this one of the best stretches in in its nearly 30-year history. The structure officially hits that landmark on May 15.

On the Spurs' 50th anniversary return to the Alamodome, the team set a franchise record for largest number of tickets sold for a single game. Beyond that, the 68,323 fans cramming the stadium helped it blow past the NBA's regular-season attendance record.

The WWE Royal Rumble, which also returned to the Alamodome this year,  drew a crowd of 51,000 patrons, making it the highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in WWE history.

The stadium also hosted the two of last year's biggest musical tours — Bad Bunny, the world's highest grossing 2021, and Elton John, who came in second. Bad Bunny drew in 54,000 attendees in San Antonio while Elton John brought in 49,000. Def Leppard and Motley Crue, the eighth-biggest tour, drew 41,000 fans at the Alamodome.

This year is also shaping up to be a big year for the Alamodome, according to officials.

On the heels of the XFL season opener, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the league’s co-owner, announced the stadium will host the first-ever XFL Championship game in May. What's more, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which had last year's seventh-highest-grossing tour, are scheduled to perform there May 17.

