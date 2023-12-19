LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

All Elite Wrestling's Collision bringing bruising bouts to San Antonio this week

The event will host some of the nail-biting closing matches of the Triple Crown Tournament.

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 8:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brody King (left) and Claudio Castagnoli face off in a bout. - Courtesy Photo / AEW
Courtesy Photo / AEW
Brody King (left) and Claudio Castagnoli face off in a bout.
Sometimes the best way to celebrate the holiday season is with a good old-fashioned beatdown.

All Elite Wrestling's Collision will be serving those up generously during a San Antonio bout just two days before Jesus' birthday, and the event will host some of the nail-biting closing matches of the Triple Crown Tournament.

Participants in the group stages — including Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King — have been in fierce competition to become the inaugural AEW Triple Crown Champion.

Attendees may also witness the fearsome House of Black, which includes current TBS Champion Julia Hart among its members, dastardly AEW patriarch Christian Cage or one of the most consistently dominant forces in professional wrestling, Samoa Joe.

$44 and up, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returns to the rafts of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

By Michael Karlis

Tony Parker watches as his No. 9 jersey is returned to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Cirque Musica will pair classical music with gravity-defying feats at the Tobin Center this week

By Macks Cook

Cirque Musica features a variety of acrobatic acts.

Wicked to defy gravity at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre from Dec. 20-Jan. 7

By Caroline Wolff

Wicked is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Also in Arts

Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey returns to the rafts of San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

By Michael Karlis

Tony Parker watches as his No. 9 jersey is returned to the rafters of the Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'American Made' highlights underrepresented voices

By Marco Aquino

Moonlight in Venice by Tomas Moran is among the works on display in "American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection.”

Study: Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy the least popular NFL mascot

By Nina Rangel

Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys’ mascot, poses on the field.

Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us