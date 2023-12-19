All Elite Wrestling's Collision bringing bruising bouts to San Antonio this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AEW Brody King (left) and Claudio Castagnoli face off in a bout.

Sometimes the best way to celebrate the holiday season is with a good old-fashioned beatdown.All Elite Wrestling's Collision will be serving those up generously during a San Antonio bout just two days before Jesus' birthday, and the event will host some of the nail-biting closing matches of the Triple Crown Tournament.Participants in the group stages — including Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King — have been in fierce competition to become the inaugural AEW Triple Crown Champion.Attendees may also witness the fearsome House of Black, which includes current TBS Champion Julia Hart among its members, dastardly AEW patriarch Christian Cage or one of the most consistently dominant forces in professional wrestling, Samoa Joe.