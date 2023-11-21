'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño is back in San Antonio for three shows at the Tobin Center

Treviño's 'I speak wife' routine has become of one of his signature bits.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 8:00 am

Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.
Best known as "America's Favorite Husband," comic Steve Treviño has made a name for himself for relatable standup routines about the trials and tribulations of married life from the male point of view.

Those in long term relationships will likely know exactly what he means when he says "my wife's rules only apply to me" and find much to laugh at during his "I speak wife" routine, which has become of one of his signature bits.

Based on his approachable style and subject matter, Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

$30.50-$50.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

