'America's Favorite Husband' Steve Treviño is back in San Antonio for three shows at the Tobin Center

Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

Best known as "America's Favorite Husband," comic Steve Treviño has made a name for himself for relatable standup routines about the trials and tribulations of married life from the male point of view.Those in long term relationships will likely know exactly what he means when he says "my wife's rules only apply to me" and find much to laugh at during his "I speak wife" routine, which has become of one of his signature bits.Based on his approachable style and subject matter, Treviño has racked up three comedy specials, landing one each on Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.