Amy Sedaris brings her characteristic wit and verve to San Antonio on Friday, July 15

Actress, author and comedian Amy Sedaris wants to have a conversation with the citizens of San Antonio. She'll sit down with them for a one-night-only event at the Tobin Center to talk about her career and observations on life.Sedaris is perhaps best known for her Emmy-nominated comedy series, which features her skills as a homemaker — from gutting a fish to cooking a meal without using pots or pans. Some of the guests she's invited on the show include Paul Rudd, Rachel Dratch, Stephen Colbert, Jane Krakowski and Michael Cera.But that's just the latest stop for her.During her 30-year acting career, Sedaris has starred in films and TV series includingand. This year, she played a starship engineer in two episodes ofon Disney+ and had a guest role on the musical comedy serieson Peacock.Sedaris will be seen next in the Alison Brie romantic comedyand the romantic action flick Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.