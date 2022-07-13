TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Amy Sedaris brings her characteristic wit and verve to San Antonio on Friday, July 15

During her one-night appearance at the Tobin Center she'll talk about her career and observations on life.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Sedaris has had roles in a wide variety of TV series across her 30-year acting career. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERRFORMING ARTS
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Perrforming Arts
Sedaris has had roles in a wide variety of TV series across her 30-year acting career.
Actress, author and comedian Amy Sedaris wants to have a conversation with the citizens of San Antonio. She'll sit down with them for a one-night-only event at the Tobin Center to talk about her career and observations on life.

Sedaris is perhaps best known for her Emmy-nominated comedy series At Home with Amy Sedaris, which features her skills as a homemaker — from gutting a fish to cooking a meal without using pots or pans. Some of the guests she's invited on the show include Paul Rudd, Rachel Dratch, Stephen Colbert, Jane Krakowski and Michael Cera.

But that's just the latest stop for her.

During her 30-year acting career, Sedaris has starred in films and TV series including Strangers with Candy, BoJack Horseman, Elf, Jennifer's Body and The Lion King. This year, she played a starship engineer in two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ and had a guest role on the musical comedy series Girls5eva on Peacock.

Sedaris will be seen next in the Alison Brie romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know and the romantic action flick Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

$34.50-$75, 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

