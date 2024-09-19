Ancient Aliens Live coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Friday

Ancient Aliens Live will take to the Tobin Center Stage this Friday to explore a wide range of pseudoscientific and pseudohistoric topics.
It’s a safe bet the panel of fright-wigged host and producer Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope and ancient-civilizations expert Jason Martell will chew over weighty topics including lost civilizations, interstellar visitations and planar travel.
If you’re missing Art Bell’s time behind the mic at Coast to Coast AM, this may be just what you need to get your fix of unrepentant weirdness.
$39-$79 with $120 VIP add-on, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
