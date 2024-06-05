Art exhibition by San Antonio's Marcy McChesney examines residents' time during COVID

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Marcy McChesney
The collages on display in Marcy McChesney's latest exhibition utilize photographs and other visual elements specific to the subjects' individual journeys during the pandemic.
San Antonio visual artist Marcy McChesney most recent exhibition, "Between Two Dimensions," revolves around stories told in collage and evoked by the most challenging and traumatic time in recent history: the COVID years.
The exhibition, which opens this Thursday at the Blue Star Arts Collective, is made possible by an Individual Artist Grant from the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture. The works tell “stories of several San Antonio residents adapting to a new world of uncertainty during COVID," according to details shared by the gallery.
McChesney uses her 20-plus years of experience as an artist to bring to light San Antonio residents’ personal stories. She created her collages based on the individuals' experiences, which she gleaned by conducting interviews. The collages themselves utilize photographs and other visual elements specific to the subjects' individual journeys during the pandemic.
The exhibition closes Thursday, June 20.
Free, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Blue Star Arts Collective, Upstairs Studios at Blue Star Arts Complex,1420 South Alamo St., bluestarartscomplex.com.
