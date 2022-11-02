Arte y Pasión's Mercuria to feature esteemed flamenco dancer Belén Maya

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
In 1995, Belén Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film Flamenco.
Now in its 13th year, San Antonio's WeFlamenco Festival returns for a week of performances and celebrations.
Among this year's highlights, Arte y Pasión's Mercuria
pays homage to the strength of women and features internationally renowned dancer Belén Maya.
The production furthers Arte y Pasión's commitment to shine a spotlight on societal concerns through movement and dance.
Maya makes a return visit to San Antonio after her standout performance this summer in Arte y Pasión's production of Sombra y Luz
. Set against a backdrop of human tragedy and loss, Sombra y Luz
featured the dance troupe as they emerge triumphantly in a performance emphasizing solidarity and flamenco's ability to showcase both joy and sorrow.
The WeFlamenco Fest encourages community and collaboration while showcasing long-standing cultural traditions and highlighting the many powerful and diverse voices of the local flamenco performance community.
This year's festival also includes a Sunday, Nov. 6 performance by Los Flamencos de San Antonio at Market Square followed by a flamenco flash mob and "sevillanas
challenge," while on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Little Carver will screen Gurumbé
, a film exploring Afro-Andalucian contributions to flamenco.
For a full list of events, visit WeFlamenco Fest's Facebook page.
$15-$30, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, arte-y-pasion.com.
