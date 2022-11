Arte y Pasión's Mercuria to feature esteemed flamenco dancer Belén Maya

click to enlarge Courtesy of Arte y Pasión In 1995, Belén Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film Flamenco.

Now in its 13th year, San Antonio's WeFlamenco Festival returns for a week of performances and celebrations.Among this year's highlights, Arte y Pasión'spays homage to the strength of women and features internationally renowned dancer Belén Maya.The production furthers Arte y Pasión's commitment to shine a spotlight on societal concerns through movement and dance.In 1995, Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film, which brought masters of the genre such as Paco de Lucía together with emerging talents.Maya makes a return visit to San Antonio after her standout performance this summer in Arte y Pasión's production of. Set against a backdrop of human tragedy and loss,featured the dance troupe as they emerge triumphantly in a performance emphasizing solidarity and flamenco's ability to showcase both joy and sorrow.The WeFlamenco Fest encourages community and collaboration while showcasing long-standing cultural traditions and highlighting the many powerful and diverse voices of the local flamenco performance community.This year's festival also includes a Sunday, Nov. 6 performance by Los Flamencos de San Antonio at Market Square followed by a flamenco flash mob and "challenge," while on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Little Carver will screen, a film exploring Afro-Andalucian contributions to flamenco.For a full list of events, visit WeFlamenco Fest's Facebook page.