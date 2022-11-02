Arte y Pasión's Mercuria to feature esteemed flamenco dancer Belén Maya

Mercuria, which will take place at Brick at Blue Star on Thursday, Nov. 3, is part of the annual WeFlamenco Fest.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge In 1995, Belén Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film Flamenco. - Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
Courtesy of Arte y Pasión
In 1995, Belén Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film Flamenco.
Now in its 13th year, San Antonio's WeFlamenco Festival returns for a week of performances and celebrations.

Among this year's highlights, Arte y Pasión's Mercuria pays homage to the strength of women and features internationally renowned dancer Belén Maya.

The production furthers Arte y Pasión's commitment to shine a spotlight on societal concerns through movement and dance.

In 1995, Maya starred in Carlos Saura's influential film Flamenco, which brought masters of the genre such as Paco de Lucía together with emerging talents.

Maya makes a return visit to San Antonio after her standout performance this summer in Arte y Pasión's production of Sombra y Luz. Set against a backdrop of human tragedy and loss, Sombra y Luz featured the dance troupe as they emerge triumphantly in a performance emphasizing solidarity and flamenco's ability to showcase both joy and sorrow.

The WeFlamenco Fest encourages community and collaboration while showcasing long-standing cultural traditions and highlighting the many powerful and diverse voices of the local flamenco performance community.

This year's festival also includes a Sunday, Nov. 6 performance by Los Flamencos de San Antonio at Market Square followed by a flamenco flash mob and "sevillanas challenge," while on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Little Carver will screen Gurumbé, a film exploring Afro-Andalucian contributions to flamenco.

For a full list of events, visit WeFlamenco Fest's Facebook page.

$15-$30, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, arte-y-pasion.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

By Michael Karlis

Former Spurs guard Josh Primo said in a statement Friday that he is dealing with "past trauma" and is focussing on his mental health.

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

By Michael Karlis

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

OPERA San Antonio opens its 2022-2023 season with famous tragic opera Pagliacci

By Kelly Nelson

OPERA San Antonio opens its 2022-2023 season with famous tragic opera Pagliacci

Also in Arts

Lawyer for former San Antonio Spurs psychologist to discuss allegations against Josh Primo

By Michael Karlis

Former Spurs guard Josh Primo said in a statement Friday that he is dealing with "past trauma" and is focussing on his mental health.

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo reportedly released due to sexual misconduct allegations

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

By Michael Karlis

XFL reveals San Antonio team name and logo to mixed reviews on social media

San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Spurs waive 2021 lottery pick Josh Primo
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us