Artpace's 20th annual Chalk It Up will take over Houston Street Saturday, Oct. 14

The family-friendly event allows attendees to flex their creative muscles along a stretch of Houston Street downtown.

"Dream Big!" is the theme of this year's Chalk It Up, which returns to downtown San Antonio for its 20th year.Organized by Artpace, the free and family-friendly event invites dreamers and artists of every caliber to get their hands dirty making sidewalk chalk creations. They'll work alongside a slate of featured artists including Ed Saavedra, Carly Garza and Barbara Miñarro, each turning out 10-foot-by-15-foot murals along Houston Street which showcase their interpretations of this year's dream theme.The theme honors Artpace San Antonio founder Linda Pace, whose vision of building a "laboratory of dreams" has allowed artists from around the world to work and create in San Antonio.Groups from around the city also will create murals for the event's TeamWorks competition, which will be judged on creativity, execution and adherence to the theme.