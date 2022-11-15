Artpace's Fall 2022 International Artists-in-Residence Exhibitions debut Thursday, Nov. 17

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge The artists have been creating new work since arriving at Artpace in late September. - Maria Jose Crespo, Courtesy of Artpace
From reconceptualizing everyday objects to tracing queer lineage to exploring the complexities of self-governance and authority, this fall's Artpace International Artist-in-Residence exhibitions are conceptually wide-reaching.

At the opening, attendees can meet the three artists — JD Pluecker (Houston), K8 Hardy (Fort Worth/New York) and María José Crespo (Tijuana/Rotterdam) — all of whom have been creating new work since arriving at Artpace in late September.

The culmination of their projects will be celebrated in this opening reception, which includes an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

The exhibitions will be on view through Jan. 8, 2023.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

