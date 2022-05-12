Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

As strike drags on, San Antonio Symphony cancels the remainder of its season

The cancellation comes days after the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony walked away from talks, accusing management of negotiating in bad faith.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally. - KATELYN EARHART
Katelyn Earhart
Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally.
The San Antonio Symphony, mired in a seven-month-long strike by its musicians, has scrapped the rest of its 2021-22 concert season.

The arts organization posted the news on its website Tuesday and sent an email to ticket holders, saying it wants to continue negotiating with the musicians on a contract that "achieves both financial stability and sustainability."

On May 5, the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) walked away from federally mediated talks with the Symphony Society, the nonprofit that runs the orchestra. MOSAS accused management of negotiating in bad faith and refusing to rethink a $5 million budget the musicians described as arbitrary.

The musicians called a strike Sept. 27, 2021 after management proposed slashing the number of full-time musicians in the orchestra from 72 to 42, eliminating four positions and converting 26 more to part-time. Earlier this year, experts told the Current that the proposed cuts were "unheard of."

MOSAS musicians will perform Thursday and Friday as part of a short, self-produced concert series funded by a $100,000 grant. The 7:30 p.m. performances will take place at First Baptist Church under the direction of former Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing. The musicians also will perform June 2-3 at the same venue.

Symphony management fired Lang-Lessing from his position as music director emeritus because he agreed to conduct the musicians, calling his move a violation of his contract.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Trending

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

By Kiko Martinez

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

By Michael Karlis

EVO Entertainment currently operates six Texas locations, including complexes in Schertz and New Braunfels.

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

By Macks Cook

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

Raunchy comic Big Jay Oakerson comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club May 12-14

By Mike McMahan

Oakerson will be at LOL Comedy Club from Thursday through Saturday.

Also in Arts

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening eight public pools as weather heats up

By Michael Karlis

Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.

Times may be tough, but local comic Edward Hernandez wants to get San Antonio laughing

By Kiko Martinez

Times may be tough, but local comic Edward Hernandez wants to get San Antonio laughing

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

By Kiko Martinez

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

By Macks Cook

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us