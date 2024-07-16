Asian-lifestyle store Miniso opens at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall

The retailer's outlets feature an array of beauty products, toys, stationary and Japanese snacks along with kitchenware, plushies, blankets, pillows and other home goods. Beyond anime characters, some of the products feature Marvel and Disney characters.
"Miniso" is a Japanese word meaning "cute stuff that you don't need but you must buy." So, now you know.
While Miniso sells Japanese products, has Japanese characters on its sign and employs a head designer, Miyake Junya, from Japan, the chain is actually based in Guangzhou, China, according to multiple news reports.
Asian-lifestyle shop Miniso opened its doors this week at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall, and customers are lining up to browse the aisles. https://t.co/9R26SV1spi pic.twitter.com/Ag5bpzFVF0— San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) July 12, 2024
The chain's Ingram Park Mall shop, located next to the Bath & Body Works, is its first in the Alamo City.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed