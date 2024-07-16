Asian-lifestyle store Miniso opens at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall

Wikimedia Commons / Wpcpey Shoppers peruse "cute stuff they don't need" at a Miniso location in Sydney, Australia.

The store was crowded for its soft opening last Wednesday, according to a video shared online by the Express-News on the social media platform X. The clip showed long lines forming at the shop's cash registers.

The store was crowded for its soft opening last Wednesday, according to a video shared online by the Express-News on the social media platform X. The clip showed long lines forming at the shop's cash registers.

Asian-lifestyle shop Miniso opened its doors this week at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall, and customers are lining up to browse the aisles.⁠ https://t.co/9R26SV1spi pic.twitter.com/Ag5bpzFVF0 — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) July 12, 2024 While Miniso sells Japanese products, has Japanese characters on its sign and employs a head designer, Miyake Junya, from Japan, the chain is actually based in Guangzhou, China, according to multiple news reports.





Japanese-lifestyle chain Miniso has opened a location at Ingram Park Mall offering a selection of home goods, toiletries and knick-knacks, often featuring anime characters and designs depicted in a— or cutesy — style, according to multiple news reports.The retailer's outlets featurehomefeature Marvel and Disney characters."Miniso" is a Japanese word meaning "cute stuff that you don't need but you must buy." So, now you know.expandingIngram Park Mall shop,