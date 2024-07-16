SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Asian-lifestyle store Miniso opens at San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall

The variety store offers a wide array of homegoods, snacks, cosmetics and other products, many depicting cute anime characters.

By on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 at 11:05 am

Shoppers peruse "cute stuff they don't need" at a Miniso location in Sydney, Australia. - Wikimedia Commons / Wpcpey
Wikimedia Commons / Wpcpey
Shoppers peruse "cute stuff they don't need" at a Miniso location in Sydney, Australia.
Japanese-lifestyle chain Miniso has opened a location at Ingram Park Mall offering a selection of home goods, toiletries and knick-knacks, often featuring anime characters and designs depicted in a kawaii — or cutesy — style, according to multiple news reports.

The retailer's outlets feature an array of beauty products, toys, stationary and Japanese snacks along with kitchenware, plushies, blankets, pillows and other home goods. Beyond anime characters, some of the products feature Marvel and Disney characters.

"Miniso" is a Japanese word meaning "cute stuff that you don't need but you must buy." So, now you know.
The store was crowded for its soft opening last Wednesday, according to a video shared online by the Express-News on the social media platform X. The clip showed long lines forming at the shop's cash registers.
While Miniso sells Japanese products, has Japanese characters on its sign and employs a head designer, Miyake Junya, from Japan, the chain is actually based in Guangzhou, China, according to multiple news reports.

After expanding across Asia, Miniso began opening locations in Argentina, Spain, Australia, Germany, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Africa and even New York's Times Square.

The chain's Ingram Park Mall shop, located next to the Bath & Body Works, is its first in the Alamo City.

