Authors and readers will gather downtown for San Antonio Book Festival on Saturday, April 15

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival The all-ages event takes place annually downtown.

The city's premier annual literary event will draw 100 authors, both emerging and established, to the Alamo City for presentations, panel discussions, book sales and signings.author Stephen Graham Jones will be in attendance to promote his new thriller, while Rebecca Makkai, a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist, will highlight her literary mystery, and Matthew Desmond, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of, will discuss his new nonfiction bookLongtime festival participant and San Antonio literary treasure Sandra Cisneros will be back with a new collection of poems,Kids' theater performances, a technology area and interactive art and play stations will provide family entertainment to festivalgoers, and food trucks will be on hand to offer sustenance.