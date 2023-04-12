Authors and readers will gather downtown for San Antonio Book Festival on Saturday, April 15

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Book Festival
The all-ages event takes place annually downtown.
The city's premier annual literary event will draw 100 authors, both emerging and established, to the Alamo City for presentations, panel discussions, book sales and signings.
The Only Good Indians
author Stephen Graham Jones will be in attendance to promote his new thriller Don't Fear the Reaper
, while Rebecca Makkai, a Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist, will highlight her literary mystery I Have Some Questions for You
, and Matthew Desmond, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Evicted
, will discuss his new nonfiction book Poverty, By America
.
Longtime festival participant and San Antonio literary treasure Sandra Cisneros will be back with a new collection of poems, Woman Without Shame / Mujer Sin Vergüenza
.
Kids' theater performances, a technology area and interactive art and play stations will provide family entertainment to festivalgoers, and food trucks will be on hand to offer sustenance.
Free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus, 600 Soledad St. and 300 Augusta St., (210) 750-8951, sabookfestival.org.
