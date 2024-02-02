Award-winning Broadway show The Book of Mormon returning to San Antonio this spring

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre The Book of Mormon follows a mismatched pair of missionaries dispatched to the other side of the globe.

Award-winning and side-splitting musical, which played an eight-show San Antonio run in 2015, will return to the Majestic Theatre in April for five performances.Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.The musical comedy from the creators of TV'sfollows a mismatched pair of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dispatched to the other side of the globe. The show has drawn critical raves for its sharp and often smutty satire of organized religion, but it also faced criticism for its depiction of the Ugandan villagers with whom the duo interact.has grossed $750 million since its 2011 opening, become one of Broadway's most successful shows, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. It's also won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and pulled in a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.