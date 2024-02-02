LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Award-winning Broadway show The Book of Mormon returning to San Antonio this spring

Tickets are now on sale for the musical, which has grossed $750 million since its 2011 opening.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 12:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Book of Mormon follows a mismatched pair of missionaries dispatched to the other side of the globe. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The Book of Mormon follows a mismatched pair of missionaries dispatched to the other side of the globe.
Award-winning and side-splitting musical The Book of Mormon, which played an eight-show San Antonio run in 2015, will return to the Majestic Theatre in April for five performances.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The musical comedy from the creators of TV's South Park follows a mismatched pair of missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dispatched to the other side of the globe. The show has drawn critical raves for its sharp and often smutty satire of organized religion, but it also faced criticism for its depiction of the Ugandan villagers with whom the duo interact.

The Book of Mormon has grossed $750 million since its 2011 opening, become one of Broadway's most successful shows, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. It's also won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and pulled in a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

$45-$135, 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 5-7, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

WWE-announcer-turned standup comic Jonny Loquasto playing San Antonio on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Jonny Loquasto's other standup special, Jonny Loquasto: Physical Therapy , is currently streaming on Roku, Tubi Sling TV and Xumo.

San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso celebrates a prolific decade with new book

By Bryan Rindfuss

Joey at work by San Antonio photographer Scott Martin.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama merchandise among NBA's top sellers this season

By Michael Karlis

Victor Wembanyama's jersey is the fourth-most sold in the NBA.

San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso celebrates a prolific decade with new book

By Bryan Rindfuss

Joey at work by San Antonio photographer Scott Martin.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us