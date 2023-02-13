Ax-throwing, rage room venue Unchartered Adventures opening in San Antonio suburb of Selma

Instagram / uncharteredadventures
Unchartered Adventures allows patrons to relieve stress by smashing stuff to bits.
Unchartered Adventures — a Texas-based developer of ax-throwing and rage room venues — will open its first San Antonio location this spring, bringing its stress-relieving activities to the suburb of Selma.
Construction on the new facility, located at 13920 Interstate 35 North, is slated to wrap up in May, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
. The 4,000-square-foot space will house a variety of activities, including ax-throwing, splatter painting, escape rooms and rage rooms.
Unchartered Adventures — which currently operates one other location in Kyle — allows rage-room patrons to relieve stress by smashing up items such as dishes, bottles, flat screen monitors, pianos and cars that owner Damon Fogley rescues from the landfill, according to the chain's website.
Unchartered Adventures officials were unavailable at press time to provide an opening date for the Selma location.
