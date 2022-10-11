Ballet San Antonio will debut a new take on a tale as old as time with its production of Cinderella

click to enlarge Dria Ballew Ballet San Antonio's Cinderella features new choreography by Conny Mathôt.

There's more to the classic Cinderella fairytale than a billowy blue ballgown.The songs and images from Disney's 1950 animated film may be entrenched in the public imagination, but another melodious interpretation of the story came out around the same time — Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev's ballet, which debuted in 1945.Using Prokofiev's lush score, Ballet San Antonio will present a retelling of the tale that features the world premiere of all new choreography by Conny Mathôt, specially commissioned by the troupe."This delightful version is sure to charm all ages and prove there's much more to 'Happily Ever After,'" Ballet San Antonio says of the performance. "Through Cinderella's adventures we are captivated on an emotional journey which reminds us that the road to happiness is sometimes paved with adversities and how we respond to challenges, ultimately helps us find the true happiness and magic in our lives."