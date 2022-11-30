Ballet San Antonio's annual production of The Nutcracker returns to the Tobin Center

Prior to each performance, attendees can check out a market in the Tobin Center lobby to find last-minute gifts for even the pickiest recipients.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge Dancers Brenna Mulligan (right) and Ben Rose. - Marty Sohl Photography
Marty Sohl Photography
Dancers Brenna Mulligan (right) and Ben Rose.
Featuring a cast of more than 100 San Antonio children, Ballet San Antonio's The Nutcracker is a longstanding local holiday tradition.

Commissioned by Ballet San Antonio in 2018 with choreography by Easton and Haley Smith, the production puts its own twist on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's timeless composition.

Prior to each performance, attendees can check out a market in the Tobin Center lobby to find last-minute gifts for even the pickiest recipients.

This year, Ballet San Antonio also is offering a free ticketed showing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, specifically designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This performance features Act II of The Nutcracker and serves as a reminder that Ballet San Antonio's production is an inclusive holiday mainstay.

Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are available on Ballet SA's website.

$25-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-11, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Plan to run in this year’s Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon events? Here’s what you need to know

By Nina Rangel

This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route.

San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Family YMCA finishes new pickleball courts

By Michael Karlis

Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation.

New community center murals mark city's first collaboration with San Antonio Street Art Initiative

By Brandon Rodriguez

The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports.

San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks

By Brandon Rodriguez

Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration.

Also in Arts

Plan to run in this year’s Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon events? Here’s what you need to know

By Nina Rangel

This year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will debut a new route.

San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Family YMCA finishes new pickleball courts

By Michael Karlis

Pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation.

New community center murals mark city's first collaboration with San Antonio Street Art Initiative

By Brandon Rodriguez

The mural Motivated Community by Adiana Garcia, Manola Ramirez and Maria Ramirez shows people engaged in sports.

Workers at San Antonio nonprofit SAY Sí demand the group's board cut ties with anti-union law firm

By Karly Williams

Attendees watch a demonstration at SAY Sí's recent Dia de los Muertitos event.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us