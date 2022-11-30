Ballet San Antonio's annual production of The Nutcracker returns to the Tobin Center

click to enlarge
Marty Sohl Photography
Dancers Brenna Mulligan (right) and Ben Rose.
Featuring a cast of more than 100 San Antonio children, Ballet San Antonio's The Nutcracker
is a longstanding local holiday tradition.
Commissioned by Ballet San Antonio in 2018 with choreography by Easton and Haley Smith, the production puts its own twist on Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's timeless composition.
Prior to each performance, attendees can check out a market in the Tobin Center lobby to find last-minute gifts for even the pickiest recipients.
This year, Ballet San Antonio also is offering a free ticketed showing on Tuesday, Dec. 6, specifically designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This performance features Act II of The Nutcracker and serves as a reminder that Ballet San Antonio's production is an inclusive holiday mainstay.
Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are available on Ballet SA's website
.
$25-$132, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2-11, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
