Barkadelic benefit to raise funds for Southtown animal rescue the Footbridge Foundation

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / otsphoto
Barkadelic will raise funds for a local animal rescue.
This month, Brick at Blue Star will host Barkadelic, a benefit event raising funds for the Footbridge Foundation.
The Footbridge Foundation is a nonprofit Southtown animal rescue that has rescued and adopted out hundreds of dogs and cats since 2017. The organization relies solely on donations, which go directly towards supplies, tools and veterinary care needed to keep the animals safe and healthy.
Barkadelic will feature a raffle with various prizes, a furry fashion show, caricatures, cruelty-free pop-up vendors, drink specials and dogs and cats available for adoption.
For the suggested donation of $10, visitors will get three raffle tickets, with additional tickets purchasable for $5. Participating vendors include Rogue Aromas and Apparel, Denise Smith McCoy, That Cookie Tho Bakery, Wonder Petz, Dos Perros Coffee, Pawsh Paws, Melon Heart Studios, Ruff Bites, Pure Aloha Bath and Body and more.
More information can be found on Facebook
.
$10 (suggested donation), noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, facebook.com/BrickatBlueStar.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter