Beetlejuice costumes now on display at a San Antonio movie theater

The costumes are on display at the 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway location in advance of the movie's Sept. 6 release.
The iconic, striped Beetlejuice suit is featured front and center in the theater's lobby, flanked by the memorable red dress worn by Winona Ryder in the original Beetlejuice movie's wedding scene.
The dress worn in the sequel by Jenna Ortega of the Netflix show Wednesday is also included in the display. In the sequel, Ortega plays the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who stumbles across the old model village still haunted by "the ghost with the most."
Tim Burton's sequel features Catherine O'Hara reprising her role as Lydia's stepmother, who gyrated to Harry Belafonte's "Banana Boat (Day-O)" in the original film. Other than Ortega, new additions to the cast include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.
Commemorative merch will be available for purchase at the theater, including popcorn tins, cups and a Beetlejuice cocktail for those 21 and up. Theater staff also will be handing out free posters while supplies last.
This is just one stop on a costume tour to promote the cinematic release by Warner Bros. Pictures. The outfits will remain on display at this location until Sept. 16.
