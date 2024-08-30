Beetlejuice costumes now on display at a San Antonio movie theater

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Santikos The official costumes from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! are now on display at a Santikos movie theater in San Antonio.

This weekend only, visitors to the Casa Blanca theater can also meet Bob the Shrinker, a character from the original movie with a shrunken head who's returning for the sequel. Fans can pose for pictures with the fully costumed Bob from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



Commemorative merch will be available for purchase at the theater, including popcorn tins, cups and a Beetlejuice cocktail for those 21 and up. T heater staff also will be handing out free posters while supplies last.

Starting Labor Day Weekend, cinephiles can view costumes used in the highly anticipated movie sequelat the Santikos Casa Blanca theater.The costumes are on display at the 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway location in advance of the movie's Sept. 6 release.The iconic, striped Beetlejuice suit is featured front and center in the theater's lobby, flanked by the memorable red dress worn by Winona Ryder in the originalmovie's wedding scene.The dress worn in the sequel by Jenna Ortega of the Netflix showis also included in the display. In the sequel, Ortega plays the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who stumbles across the old model village still haunted by "the ghost with the most."Tim Burton's sequel features Catherine O'Hara reprising her role as Lydia's stepmother, who gyrated to Harry Belafonte's "Banana Boat (Day-O)" in the original film. Other than Ortega, new additions to the cast include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.This is just one stop on a costume tour to promote the cinematic release by Warner Bros. Pictures. The outfits will remain on display at this location until Sept. 16.