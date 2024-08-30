TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Beetlejuice costumes now on display at a San Antonio movie theater

Visitors can view the costumes worn by Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega for the sequel.

By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 12:02 pm

click to enlarge The official costumes from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! are now on display at a Santikos movie theater in San Antonio. - Courtesy Photo / Santikos
Courtesy Photo / Santikos
The official costumes from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice! are now on display at a Santikos movie theater in San Antonio.
Starting Labor Day Weekend, cinephiles can view costumes used in the highly anticipated movie sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice at the Santikos Casa Blanca theater.

The costumes are on display at the 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway location in advance of the movie's Sept. 6 release.

The iconic, striped Beetlejuice suit is featured front and center in the theater's lobby, flanked by the memorable red dress worn by Winona Ryder in the original Beetlejuice movie's wedding scene.

The dress worn in the sequel by Jenna Ortega of the Netflix show Wednesday is also included in the display. In the sequel, Ortega plays the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who stumbles across the old model village still haunted by "the ghost with the most."

Tim Burton's sequel features Catherine O'Hara reprising her role as Lydia's stepmother, who gyrated to Harry Belafonte's "Banana Boat (Day-O)" in the original film. Other than Ortega, new additions to the cast include Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

This weekend only, visitors to the Casa Blanca theater can also meet Bob the Shrinker, a character from the original movie with a shrunken head who's returning for the sequel. Fans can pose for pictures with the fully costumed Bob from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Commemorative merch will be available for purchase at the theater, including popcorn tins, cups and a Beetlejuice cocktail for those 21 and up. Theater staff also will be handing out free posters while supplies last.

This is just one stop on a costume tour to promote the cinematic release by Warner Bros. Pictures. The outfits will remain on display at this location until Sept. 16.

