Beetlejuice will be summoned to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Feb. 13-18

In Beetlejuice, reclusive teen Lydia Deetz teams up with the titular "ghost with the most."

Following its wildly successful Broadway debut in 2018,will haunt the stage of San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this month, one of many stops on the production's first ever North American tour.The eight-time Tony-nominated musical, based on the beloved 1988 Tim Burton film, explores an unexpected intersection between melancholy and levity.When a recently deceased couple notices a new family moving into their former home, they decide to give the business of haunting a try, but not before calling on Beetlejuice, an infamously mischievous and prolific demon. One of the home's residents is Lydia Deetz, a reclusive teenager mourning the loss of her mother and shouldering neglect from her father, a man who pours himself into his work and a new relationship with his assistant, Delia.While hiding in the basement, Lydia meets Beetlejuice and — despite his frightening appearance and crude demeanor — decides to team up with him to chase her father, Delia and their business associates out of the home she feels has been stolen from her. Lydia hopes associating with the dead will bring her closer to her mother while wreaking havoc on her father's shiny new life.However, what starts as a desire for vengeance has the potential to become more twisted and complex than she could ever predict.