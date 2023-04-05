Beleaguered Brahmas face Houston Roughnecks at Alamodome Sunday

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / XFL
The team has racked up a lackluster 2-5 record so far.
The XFL's Brahmas will return home for a battle for the Lone Star State as they take on the Houston Roughnecks.
The San Antonio team has struggled in its inaugural season, racking up a lackluster 2-5 record so far. However, things could be looking up for the semi-pro football team after a decisive victory against the Arlington Renegades in Week 6.
A win against the No. 1 seed Roughnecks could give the Brahmas the boost they need to make a playoff run.
$20 and up, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.
