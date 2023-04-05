Beleaguered Brahmas face Houston Roughnecks at Alamodome Sunday

A win against the No. 1 seed Roughnecks could give the Brahmas the boost they need to make a playoff run.

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The team has racked up a lackluster 2-5 record so far. - Courtesy Photo / XFL
Courtesy Photo / XFL
The team has racked up a lackluster 2-5 record so far.
The XFL's Brahmas will return home for a battle for the Lone Star State as they take on the Houston Roughnecks.

The San Antonio team has struggled in its inaugural season, racking up a lackluster 2-5 record so far. However, things could be looking up for the semi-pro football team after a decisive victory against the Arlington Renegades in Week 6.

A win against the No. 1 seed Roughnecks could give the Brahmas the boost they need to make a playoff run.

$20 and up, 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

By Sanford Nowlin

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost is coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in June

By Michael Karlis

Colin Jost has been a co-host of SNL's Weekend Update since 2014.

STOMP comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center this weekend as part of national tour

By Dana Nichols

The STOMP company had its last New York East Village show in January after a famed 29-year run.

Monday screening of 1985 fright flick Silver Bullet to accompany release of werewolf graphic novel

By Sanford Nowlin

Everett McGill plays the creepy Reverend Lowe in Silver Bullet.

Also in Arts

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

By Sanford Nowlin

Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

An all-female team organized the McNay Art Museum's era-spanning exhibition 'Womanish'

By Bryan Rindfuss

Katie Pell, Candy Dryer, 2006. Electric dryer with automotive paint, upholstery, and found objects. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of Guillermo Nicolas and Jim Foster, 2021.17.

New NBA Hall of Fame class will include San Antonio Spurs' Popovich, Parker, Hammon

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich is among the 2023 finalists voted into the Hall of Fame.

San Antonio FC sells out past six matches at Toyota Field — its longest sellout streak to date

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC celebrates winning the 2022 USL Championship in November.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us