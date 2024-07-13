SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones appearing at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop

Jones will speak on Thursday, July 18, about his new novel I Was a Teenage Slasher.

By on Sat, Jul 13, 2024 at 9:53 am

Stephen Graham Jones's latest novel, I Was a Teenage Slasher, is a coming-of-age tale with a twist.
Courtesy Photo / Stephen Graham Jones
Stephen Graham Jones's latest novel, I Was a Teenage Slasher, is a coming-of-age tale with a twist.
Stephen Graham Jones, the New York Times bestselling author of 30-plus novels, short stories and comic books, will discuss his latest work of fiction, I Was A Teenage Slasher, on Thursday, July 18, at Nowhere Bookshop.

Set in a small, tight-knit West Texas community reminiscent of Jones’s hometown, I Was a Teenage Slasher is a horror-inflected coming-of-age story told in first-person by a murderer who also happens to be the novel’s protagonist. Jones will delve into the novel in conversation with Austin-based writer Richard Z. Santos.

Jones is the recipient of the 2023 American Indian Festival of Words Writers Award and the Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction. He’s also a four-time winner of the Bram Stoker Award.

Tickets for the in-store event include a signed copy of the book and may be purchased online.

$29, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Nowhere Bookshop, 5154 Broadway, (210) 640-7260, nowherebookshop.com.

July 3, 2024

